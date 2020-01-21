East Helena's newest city councilor was sworn in for a two-year term Tuesday evening.
After an unprecedented election last year in which the town of about 2,000 had no clear winner to take over the council seat vacated by Kit Johnson, remaining council members selected 28-year-old East Helena resident Joy Bowen as Ward 1 representative over one other potential appointee.
"She has attended meetings and offered some excellent public comment," East Helena Mayor James Schell said. "I think she is going to represent young families in her district very well."
Bowen is the stepmother to her partner's 8-year-old son, and Schell counted her intimate knowledge of the local school district and Bowen's concern about the park system among the many reasons he felt she was a good fit.
But Bowen said her foray into public office had less to do with her child and more to do with her two hounds, Lou and Boo.
Bowen said she has previously pressured the city council to build a dog park in town, so residents will not have to make the 15-minute drive to Helena's dog park, but more importantly to serve as a "space for people to gather that doesn't involve gambling and alcohol."
Schell called Bowen shortly after she pitched the idea to the council to tell her they were not going to consider a dog park at this time and to encourage her to consider applying for the vacated council seat, Bowen said.
"It's obviously about more than a dog park," she said. "It's about what direction we are going as a community. I'd really like to see more direction toward community development."
Bowen said her community is battling against the issues of isolation, alcoholism and suicide, particularly among the elderly population, and that initiatives like the construction of a dog park or the creation of community festivals may help to "bridge the gap between different age groups."
"I think these things are connected," she said. "Our community needs to come together to solve these problems."
Six-year member of the City Council Don Dahl chaired the meeting at which Bowen was appointed, and said in interview Monday that he believes Bowen will be a good fit.
"It's nice to have a younger voice on the council," Dahl said. "New blood. New ways of thinking. It's refreshing."
Schell was unsure about how to address a lack of civic engagement among East Helena citizens in the future.
"I wish that more people were engaged in their local government," he said. "But it's a huge sacrifice. We appreciate any time we can get people to even comment. We're lucky to have found Joy."
Even though he declined to run for reelection, City Councilman Johnson was elected to the position in Ward 1 in November as a write-in. But after nine years on the city council, Johnson said it was time to step down and declined to maintain his seat.
Because nobody registered to run for the Ward 1 seat, voters had the rare opportunity to write in the name of anyone who met the minimum qualifications. To be eligible to hold the position in Ward 1, which is south of Riggs Street, a person must be a resident of the ward for at least 60 days preceding the election, a U.S. citizen, registered to vote, and at least 18 years old.
Kelly Harris received the most write-in votes during the November election with a total of five. But Harris also happened to be the winner of the election for the Ward 2 seat on the City Council where he lives, so he was ineligible to hold office in Ward 1.
Next up were Kevin Hand and Johnson with three votes each. The votes for Hand were also found to be invalid, making Johnson the winner.
Left without a choice, the council solicited volunteers in the community, interviewed the potential appointees and came to a consensus on appointing Bowen to the seat.
