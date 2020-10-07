East Glacier Park woman arrested in Helena for 4th DUI

Ti Shalene Stalnaker, 48, of East Glacier Park, was arrested in Helena and charged with her fourth DUI offense, a felony.

On Oct. 1, a deputy was dispatched for reports of trespassing. The complainant advised that a pickup truck was circling their home and driving through a field on private property.

The deputy, having observed the pickup in the field, pulled in behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The license plate was registered to the defendant.

Upon making contact with the defendant, the deputy observed several open alcoholic beverage containers in the cab of the pickup. According to court documents, the deputy also smelled alcohol emanating from the vehicle and the defendant's breath.

The defendant was allegedly unable to understand requests or find documents requested. Court documents state she did not understand the gravity of the situation. She advised the deputy that she had "a couple" alcoholic drinks.

Stalnaker allegedly refused a standardized field sobriety test. A criminal background check revealed three prior DUI convictions dating back to 1999.

