Duo accused of stealing vehicle in Helena

A 46-year-old Great Falls man and a 42-year-old Great Falls woman were charged with felony theft after being accused of stealing a vehicle in Helena. The man is also being charged with misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

On Thursday, a report came in of a stolen vehicle from the 7500 block of N. Montana Avenue.

According to court records, the complainant told a deputy that she had left her keys in the car while she went into a business. While walking into the business, a male matching the description of Lando Jack Gregori was standing out front. She did not give permission to Gregori or Kandace Emilee Saunders to enter her vehicle or take it, according to court reports.

When she exited the business about 5 minutes later, Gregori, Saunders, and her car were gone. A staff member told the complainant that they saw her car go north on N. Montana Avenue. A manager at the business stated that Gregori and Saunders had been loitering outside the business all day, and once Gregori disappeared, so did Saunders.

Family and friends came to help her look for her vehicle.

A friend spotted the vehicle traveling south on Applegate and followed it until the vehicle turned onto a dead-end road. Two subjects exited and ran away from the vehicle, one matching the description of Gregori, according to the friend.

An area search was conducted for Saunders and Gregori. Two witnesses who live next to where the vehicle was left told authorities that Saunders and Gregori had asked them for a ride before they continued walking west.

Saunders was found in a neighborhood adjacent to where they left the vehicle. Gregori was found hiding in a dog house and would not exit the dog house when authorities asked. Gregori had to be physically removed from the dog house and was booked along with Saunders into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Thursday.