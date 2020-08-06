Duo accused of buying lotto tickets with stolen cards

A 19-year-old East Helena woman and a 22-year-old Helena man are accused of participating in a scheme to purchase more than $900 in lottery tickets with stolen credit cards.
Alexis Dawn Larock-Hardesty is charged with felony deceptive practices and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. Calvin James Dale Knudson is charged with felony accountability (deceptive practices), felony heroin possession and misdemeanor deceptive practices.
On April 6, Helena Police Department officer Andrew Barton was notified by dispatch of a complainant requesting a call back about a stolen wallet. The complainant said some time between April 1 and 2, someone had stolen his wallet and subsequently several fraudulent transactions totaling more than $900 had taken place.
The following day, the officer went to the Zip Trip on North Montana Avenue where several of the transactions had taken place. Surveillance video showed transactions being made by a male and a female who Barton recognized as Larock-Hardesty.
The officer met with Larock-Hardesty, who said she and Knudson had driven around town buying lottery tickets. She allegedly said that she was coerced into complying due to being "dope sick" for heroin. Knudson allegedly promised her heroin in return for complicity in the scheme.
Larock-Hardesty said Knudson had stolen the wallet that contained the cards. Police later apprehended Knudson, who said Larock-Hardesty purchased the lottery tickets and that he reluctantly drove her around.
Authorities located the vehicle they were using, and a search of the vehicle produced the lottery tickets and Zip Trip receipts. Police also found a white case that contained syringes, spoons, rubber containers and a substance believed to be heroin.
Larock-Hardesty was also charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident on July 3, 2019.
After responding to a report of shoplifting and apprehending Larock-Hardesty and a male suspect, authorities executed a search warrant that revealed a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, three spoons with a white substance on them, an electronic scale, two small plastic bags with white residue, a ledger with names and telephone numbers, a kit containing nine empty syringes, a black wallet containing debit cards and several food items belonging to Super 1 Foods. The substances would later test positive as meth.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
