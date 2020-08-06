Duo accused of buying lotto tickets with stolen cards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 19-year-old East Helena woman and a 22-year-old Helena man are accused of participating in a scheme to purchase more than $900 in lottery tickets with stolen credit cards.

Alexis Dawn Larock-Hardesty is charged with felony deceptive practices and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles. Calvin James Dale Knudson is charged with felony accountability (deceptive practices), felony heroin possession and misdemeanor deceptive practices.

On April 6, Helena Police Department officer Andrew Barton was notified by dispatch of a complainant requesting a call back about a stolen wallet. The complainant said some time between April 1 and 2, someone had stolen his wallet and subsequently several fraudulent transactions totaling more than $900 had taken place.

The following day, the officer went to the Zip Trip on North Montana Avenue where several of the transactions had taken place. Surveillance video showed transactions being made by a male and a female who Barton recognized as Larock-Hardesty.

The officer met with Larock-Hardesty, who said she and Knudson had driven around town buying lottery tickets. She allegedly said that she was coerced into complying due to being "dope sick" for heroin. Knudson allegedly promised her heroin in return for complicity in the scheme.