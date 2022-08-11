DUI suspect arrested after Helena-area crash

A 58-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of his third driving under the influence offense after a crash on Aug. 5.

Ritchie Lee Gibson was allegedly driving on Canyon Ferry Road when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Wylie Drive and crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped, according to the probable cause affidavit provided by the Montana Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Peter's Health for injuries suffered in the accident.

The trooper reported Gibson had "a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person" and told the trooper he took pain medication but could not remember the name of it.

The trooper also reported that Gibson did not cooperate with the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, refused to provide a breath sample, and because of his prosthetic leg, was unable to complete any standard field sobriety tests.

Gibson did provide a blood sample.

He has four prior DUI arrests and two convictions on his record.

Gibson was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He has been charged with one felony count of criminal endangerment and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.