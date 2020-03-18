DUI suspect accused of meth possession

A 61-year-old Helena woman was allegedly driving while intoxicated and in possession of methamphetamine.

Debbie Gay Love contacted the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office dispatch at about 7 p.m. on March 10 to complain about an impaired driver who was tailgating her. The dispatcher reported that Love sounded intoxicated.

Love told the dispatcher she would wait at a gas station on the 4900 block of Montana Avenue. A deputy made contact with Love and reported detecting the odor of alcohol on her breath. The deputy also noted in his report that Love's "eyes were bloodshot and watery."

Love told the deputy she had consumed "'one shot,'" the affidavit states.

Love reportedly failed the field sobriety tests and refused to consent to breath and blood tests.

Dispatch informed the deputy that Love has one prior DUI conviction from 2013.

The deputy placed Love under arrest and upon performing a pat search, located a glass pipe in her jacket pocket that contained a "white powdery substance" that later tested positive as methamphetamine.