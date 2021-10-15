DUI suspect accused of endangering bicyclist

A DUI suspect who allegedly endangered a bicyclist while fleeing from police was arrested in the Helena area.

Jeremy Wiebusch, 44, of Billings, is charged with felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor DUI (first offense), misdemeanor fleeing from police, misdemeanor obstructing police and misdemeanor alcohol in a vehicle on a highway.

On Oct. 6, law enforcement responded for reports of a possible DUI. The complainant said the driver was swerving all over the road and almost struck a vehicle, and that the vehicle struck the median near E. US Highway 12 and Crossroads Parkway. The complainant followed the vehicle north on I-15.

Law enforcement located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The defendant vehicle sped up in an attempt to flee or elude the police. While driving in front of police, the vehicle could not maintain its lane. While attempting to elude law enforcement, the defendant's vehicle drove onto the fog line near a bicyclist who was riding on the shoulder of the road. This caused substantial risk of death or injury, according to court documents.

The defendant stopped eventually and was identified by his driver's license. He smelled of alcohol and there was an alcoholic drink within arm's reach.

