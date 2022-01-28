DUI suspect accused of assaulting officers in Helena

A 30-year-old Three Forks man is accused of assaulting officers in Helena following a DUI offense.

Tyler Dyson Sharp is charged with two counts of felony assault on a peace officer, misdemeanor DUI (second offense) and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant.

On Jan. 22, law enforcement was advised of an erratic driver westbound on U.S. Highway 12 East. The complainant provided a license plate number and vehicle description and advised the driver had pulled into Monroe's High Country Travel Plaza. The complainant said the vehicle initially attempted to pass him on the shoulder of the highway while leaving East Helena.

When law enforcement arrived on scene, dispatch advised of a second call regarding the same vehicle. The caller was a clerk at Monroe's and said the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Law enforcement made contact with the suspect vehicle and knocked on the defendant's window. The officer asked him to roll the window down, and the defendant refused multiple times. An officer advised that he could smell alcohol in the vehicle, even with the doors closed and windows rolled up.

An officer met with the travel center clerk, who said he was certain the defendant was intoxicated. The clerk said the defendant couldn't figure out how to operate the gas pump. The clerk stepped outside of the store to positively identify the defendant.

The defendant was advised that he was under arrest for obstructing a peace officer. He still refused to open the vehicle. While being restrained, he allegedly fought back against police.

After arriving on the booking floor, the defendant allegedly attempted to head-butt one of the officers three times and made contact once. He is also accused of swinging at an officer.

A criminal history check showed one prior DUI conviction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.