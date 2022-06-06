 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drugs found in East Helena man's home during probation search

GEORGE, M.

Michael James George

A 33-year-old East Helena man was arrested after an officer found drugs in his home during a probation search.

Michael James George is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, a U.S. probation officer found the drugs in a container on a dresser at the defendant’s home in the 1200 block of East Groschell Street during a search on June 3. He was allegedly in possession of one Alprazonal pill, two methylphenidate pills and nine clonazepam pills.

George was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

