Dr. Bridgid Crowley, St. Peter's Health

After leaving Helena to obtain her medical degree and complete her residency and a fellowship, Dr. Bridgid Crowley decided to return to serve her hometown.

“I was raised here, and it was always my plan to come back and serve the community that raised me,” she said, adding that it is important for her to be near family in the area.

Crowley, 38, attended Jefferson Elementary School, Helena Middle School and Helena High School before receiving her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Montana State University in Bozeman. She went on to earn her medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, where she also completed her medical degree in psychiatry and a fellowship in consult-liaison psychiatry.

Today, Crowley is a psychiatrist at St. Peter’s Health, providing treatment for conditions including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and psychosis. She is board certified in general adult psychiatry and psychosomatic/consult-liaison psychiatry.

“Dr. Crowley is known for her warm and welcoming interactions with patients, staff and community members,” colleague Jacque Tescher of St. Peter’s Health wrote in her nomination for the 20 Under 40 award. “She and her colleagues at St. Peter’s are passionate about extending holistic, collaborative mental health care to our community.”

Crowley said some of her colleagues are also her patients, adding that mental health challenges affect a broad spectrum.

“There’s a stigma about it and no one really talks about it,” she said. “Just being more open about it, I think it can lead to a lot of empathy and understanding.”

According to Crowley, building long-term relationships with patients is without a doubt the most rewarding part of her work.

In her free time, Crowley enjoys spending time with her family and trail running, cycling, downhill and cross-country skiing, fly fishing, photography, cooking and baking.