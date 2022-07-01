 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Independent Record is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Montana

Domestic violence leads to Helena man's arrest

  • 0
David Allen Caves

David Allen Caves

A 28-year-old Helena man is facing felony charges following an alleged domestic violence incident involving a partner or family member.

A Helena police officer was dispatched to the residence of David Allen Caves on the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a call of a possible domestic disturbance.

The officer made contact with the victim, who said Caves slapped the person on the side of the head, causing pain in the ear, and placed his arm around the person's neck, blocking airflow.

The victim also told the officer that on Mother's Day, Caves got into an argument with the victim, grabbed his gun from his vehicle, loaded it, and threatened to shoot the victim, then shoot himself.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Caves admitted to slapping and strangling the victim and threatening to shoot himself. Caves denied threatening to shoot the victim.

Caves was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

People are also reading…

He has been charged with felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member and assault with a weapon, in addition to a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, his first offense.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News