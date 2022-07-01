Domestic violence leads to Helena man's arrest

A 28-year-old Helena man is facing felony charges following an alleged domestic violence incident involving a partner or family member.

A Helena police officer was dispatched to the residence of David Allen Caves on the 1400 block of Missoula Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday for a call of a possible domestic disturbance.

The officer made contact with the victim, who said Caves slapped the person on the side of the head, causing pain in the ear, and placed his arm around the person's neck, blocking airflow.

The victim also told the officer that on Mother's Day, Caves got into an argument with the victim, grabbed his gun from his vehicle, loaded it, and threatened to shoot the victim, then shoot himself.

According to the arresting officer's affidavit, Caves admitted to slapping and strangling the victim and threatening to shoot himself. Caves denied threatening to shoot the victim.

Caves was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

He has been charged with felony counts of strangulation of a partner or family member and assault with a weapon, in addition to a misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, his first offense.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

