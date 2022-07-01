 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Domestic disturbance leads to drug charge for Helena man

Lukeus Marqus Gallegos

A 42-year-old Helena man is facing a felony drug charge following an alleged domestic dispute.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the residence of Lukeus Marqus Gallegos on the 1000 block of Phillips Road just after midnight on June 27.

Victims on the scene told deputies Gallegos threatened to kill them and his behavior made them fear for their safety, according to the arresting deputy's affidavit.

The deputy reported getting permission from Gallegos to search him for weapons and found a glass pipe in his pocket that had "black residue inside the bowl and was still warm to the touch."

The pipe tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Gallegos was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

