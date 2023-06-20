DIMOCK, Vickie M., age 76, of Helena, passed away May 15, 2023. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave., with a reception to follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Vickie.
