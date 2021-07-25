Dillon McLain, KLJ Engineering

Dillon McLain took an internship with the Montana Department of Transportation and found the road leading to his future.
McLain, 29, an associate project manager with KLJ Engineering, has been named as one of the 20 Under 40 award winners for 2021.
“It feels pretty great,” McLain said of the award, adding it was kind of a shock that someone from within his company asked his permission to be nominated.
He’s been with the company since 2014. He had attended Montana State University Northern in Havre.
Kevin Antene, a colleague who nominated him, said McLain “reimagines engineering.”
“When moving from place to place, you might take the road, sidewalk, or rail you’re traveling on for granted,” Antene wrote. “And that’s OK, thanks to Dillon McLain.”
He named several projects in which McLain participated: The Helena Quiet Zone that allowed trains to cease routine sounding of horns; Rodney Street Phase II in Helena, which will improve one of the city’s oldest streets; and the Kalispell Bypass.
McLain said his job offers him variety, noting a wide range of projects.
He said while Montana has a low population, there is a vast network of roads in the 147,000-square-mile state.
“There is a lot of area to cover and everyone can agree that our transportation infrastructure is not the greatest in spots,” McLain said.
He said many of the state’s roads, bridges and interstate roads were built 70-80 years ago and are reaching the end of their usable life.
“The aging infrastructure we see around us is in dire need of repair,” McLain said.
In his occupation, a drive down the road is not just a drive down the road. It’s almost a classroom.
It’s a checking of signs, road width, whether or not the road has a curb or a gutter.
“It’s the little things that stand out,” he said.
He said his future plans are open. He bought a home in the Helena Valley in December, adding he now has roots planted in Helena.
In terms of his career, he wants to become Montana’s go-to guy for road design and project management.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
In this Series
Meet Helena's 20 Under 40 class of 2021
-
Collette Anderson, Great West Engineering
-
Ingrid McLellan, Associated Dental Care of Helena
-
Abbie Cziok, Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry, & Hoven
- 20 updates