Dillon McLain, KLJ Engineering

Dillon McLain took an internship with the Montana Department of Transportation and found the road leading to his future.

McLain, 29, an associate project manager with KLJ Engineering, has been named as one of the 20 Under 40 award winners for 2021.

“It feels pretty great,” McLain said of the award, adding it was kind of a shock that someone from within his company asked his permission to be nominated.

He’s been with the company since 2014. He had attended Montana State University Northern in Havre.

Kevin Antene, a colleague who nominated him, said McLain “reimagines engineering.”

“When moving from place to place, you might take the road, sidewalk, or rail you’re traveling on for granted,” Antene wrote. “And that’s OK, thanks to Dillon McLain.”

He named several projects in which McLain participated: The Helena Quiet Zone that allowed trains to cease routine sounding of horns; Rodney Street Phase II in Helena, which will improve one of the city’s oldest streets; and the Kalispell Bypass.

McLain said his job offers him variety, noting a wide range of projects.