Diane Olsen, Women's Health Care Center

For some people, it seems they were born to do the jobs they end up with in life -- the detective with a fierce sense of justice, an accountant with blazing mental math skills.

Diane Olsen, a licensed practical nurse at Women's Health Care Center, is no different. Her colleagues and family say she is selfless and has a high level of compassion for those around her.

"She treats patients with the same level of care that she does her family, which shows in the relationships that she has built," Kyndra Cozzie wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. "She is the kind of nurse that anyone would wish for, in good times or bad."

A Helena native, Olsen has worked as a nurse in her beloved hometown for more than 25 years.

"Being a girl from Helena, it means a lot to me to make an impact," she said. "I love being a nurse in this community. We have some wonderful people."

The job also requires a substantial amount of communication.

"If someone needs to speak to me, I stop, turn around and listen no matter what it is or how busy I am," she said. "Communication is key. That's the biggest thing."