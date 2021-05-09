Diane Olsen, Women's Health Care Center

For some people, it seems they were born to do the jobs they end up with in life -- the detective with a fierce sense of justice, an accountant with blazing mental math skills.
Diane Olsen, a licensed practical nurse at Women's Health Care Center, is no different. Her colleagues and family say she is selfless and has a high level of compassion for those around her.
"She treats patients with the same level of care that she does her family, which shows in the relationships that she has built," Kyndra Cozzie wrote in her nomination for the nurse appreciation award. "She is the kind of nurse that anyone would wish for, in good times or bad."
A Helena native, Olsen has worked as a nurse in her beloved hometown for more than 25 years.
"Being a girl from Helena, it means a lot to me to make an impact," she said. "I love being a nurse in this community. We have some wonderful people."
The job also requires a substantial amount of communication.
"If someone needs to speak to me, I stop, turn around and listen no matter what it is or how busy I am," she said. "Communication is key. That's the biggest thing."
Olsen described the field of obstetrics and gynecology as one that comes with "all kinds of emotions," the joy and the pain.
"It's pretty intense there, and I love it," she said. "It's amazing to know you have impacted someone's life. When you see that, it feels amazing."
Cozzie summed up her compassion nicely in her nomination letter.
"Diane exemplifies compassion in every way, never wavering from an exceptional level of professionalism and empathy," the nomination letter reads. "She naturally exudes warmth and kindness that immediately makes you feel at ease. She is selfless and does not require recognition, even though she deserves it."
Olsen has worked at Women's Health Care Center for about eight years. She said working under Certified Nurse Midwife Carol Kolar during that time has been an invaluable experience.
"I've learned so much from (Kolar)," Olsen said. "I'm just really blessed to have worked with her over the years."
One of the more important lessons she has gleaned from her years as a nurse is self-confidence.
"I think that I can be pretty calm when I need to," Olsen said. "I can be strong. I've learned that."
She said that while she does not always enjoy the limelight, she is "very honored" to receive the recognition for her care.
"I never imagined I'd be nominated for anything," she said. "I love what I do, and I'm really appreciative of being picked."