A 20-year-old Helena woman is alleged to have physically assaulted a Lewis and Clark County Detention Center officer Jan. 9.
Samantha Bowling is currently being detained at the facility on charges of strangulation of a partner or family member. She now faces an additional felony charge of assault on a peace officer after the Jan. 9 incident.
According to the arresting deputy's report, surveillance footage showed Bowling refused to return to her holding cell, pushing the detention officer into the hallway.
She then threw the officer to the ground and began "closed fist punching (the officer) multiple times," the report reads.
The detention officer was admitted to urgent care with a bruised left hand and "multiple bumps" on the right side of the head.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
