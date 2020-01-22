A 36-year-old Helena man is accused of breaking out the window of his cell at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Jan. 14.
A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy reviewed surveillance footage that showed Aaron Jackson "throwing his ring at the jail cell door with force." The piece of jewelry broke into pieces, as did the window, which a maintenance employee estimated would cost $1,600 to replace.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
