Detectives make drug arrest during raid of Helena residence

A 26-year-old Helena woman was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to law enforcement agents who executed a search warrant at a central Helena residence.

At about 11 p.m. on March 27, detectives from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1800 block of Beech Street.

As the detectives made entry, four people emerged and were detained, including Mariah Anneliese Galloway.

A detective observed Galloway hide several items in her bra. When asked about the items, Galloway told detectives "she had 'stupid stuff' in her bra and did not want to go to jail," according to the arresting officer's affidavit.

Once outside, a female officer searched Galloway. The officer found a plastic gum container concealing heroin in small plastic bags, a pink makeup bag containing a glass pipe, a spoon covered in a dark residue, a container filled with methamphetamine, and syringes.

Galloway was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. She has been charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

All charge are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

