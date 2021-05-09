Destiny Boyd, Frontier Home Health and Hospice

Destiny Boyd was in a motorcycle accident when she was 18 and received “fantastic care” from some nurses.

And she said she received some care that wasn’t so great.

She decided to become a nurse and be the kind who provided exceptional service and helped people in what can be their most dire time.

It’s that dedication that got Boyd, who works as a clinical supervisor at Frontier Home Health and Hospice, nominated for a nurse appreciation award.

“Isn’t that cool?” she said, when asked about an award, giving much of the credit to the nurses she supervises.

“This whole team … makes me love to be a leader,” the 41-year-old Boyd said. “They make my job easy, it’s not me.”

But she does admit her children now think their “mom is so cool.”

Boyd's coworkers apparently think the same thing.

"Destiny is lively and always presents with a fun, positive attitude when in the office, that at times can be dealing with some difficult situations. She keeps a level head and upbeat spirit," Jalissa Hartford wrote in her nomination. "Destiny promotes our office mantra from our first day of employment to 'Do the Right Thing!'"