Destiny Boyd, Frontier Home Health and Hospice

Destiny Boyd was in a motorcycle accident when she was 18 and received “fantastic care” from some nurses.
And she said she received some care that wasn’t so great.
She decided to become a nurse and be the kind who provided exceptional service and helped people in what can be their most dire time.
It’s that dedication that got Boyd, who works as a clinical supervisor at Frontier Home Health and Hospice, nominated for a nurse appreciation award.
“Isn’t that cool?” she said, when asked about an award, giving much of the credit to the nurses she supervises.
“This whole team … makes me love to be a leader,” the 41-year-old Boyd said. “They make my job easy, it’s not me.”
But she does admit her children now think their “mom is so cool.”
Boyd's coworkers apparently think the same thing.
"Destiny is lively and always presents with a fun, positive attitude when in the office, that at times can be dealing with some difficult situations. She keeps a level head and upbeat spirit," Jalissa Hartford wrote in her nomination. "Destiny promotes our office mantra from our first day of employment to 'Do the Right Thing!'"
"Destiny is the first one to arrive and the last one to leave our office each day," the nomination said. "She has each employee's client updates, new clients added to their case load and the specifics of their needs ready when we all begin our work day."
"Destiny is indeed an extraordinary nurse."
Frontier Home Health and Hospice provides skilled services for people who cannot leave their house for care. Boyd said it’s a tough, but rewarding job.
“In order to work in this field … it has to be a calling,” Boyd said. “Not everyone can deal with death and dying daily and find beauty in it. There can be beauty in death.”
She talks about the client who insisted she share a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich him. Although rules frown on nurses eating, he insisted and she would take it anyway. She later attended his funeral and family members told stories about how his biggest joy in life was to provide a meal for somebody.
“You do get close to these people, you have to,” she said. “They say in nursing you are to have boundaries, and you do, but if you don’t you can’t be a good clinician.”
She plans to remain a nurse.
“I always say I will retire with Frontier,” she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.