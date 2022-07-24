Delisa Hiel, Gardenwerks Flower Farm

Donning a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses and long sleeves, Delisa Hiel, farmer florist of Gardenwerks Flower Farm, smiles as she surveys some budding ranunculus.

Hiel’s love of flowers and growing things started as a child plucking raspberries from her dad’s garden and harvesting hillside flowers for her mom. After earning a horticulture degree from Montana State University in Bozeman, she went on to be a full-time florist at West Mont Flower and Trading Company.

In 2019, Hiel shifted gears and started her own flower farm at Gardenwerks. The change was a natural fit as Gardenwerks was founded by her father-in-law, Michael Hiel.

“I wanted to blend my love of growing with designing,” said Hiel of starting her own farm.

At her Gardenwerks Flower Farm, Hiel grows over 85 fresh cut flower varieties on the half acre property. From the months of May through September Hiel offers unique, seasonal flowers and produces artisanal, natural designs for weddings and special events in Helena and the surrounding area.

Passionate about protecting the soil, Hiel practices sustainable growing practices, which involves the use of cover crops, no till, compost, biodiversity, organic soil amendments and annual crop rotations.

“I want to put more back into the community and land than I’m taking from it,” said Hiel.

Believing that flowers are to be enjoyed every day, not just on special occasions, Hiel offers a flower CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). Members receive one hand-tied bouquet each week filled with the best of what’s growing in the field.

Hiel also delivers weekly bouquets for purchase to local businesses including Blackfoot River Brewing Company, Cotton-Top Pastries, Park Avenue Bakery, Wild Child Collective, and Mae & June Vintage Market.

“I’ve been able to connect with so many members of the community and connect people back to the land,” said Hiel.

“She has singlehandedly changed the way we see flowers in this community,” said Kelsey Wiegand, a friend of Hiel. “I’m amazed by her hard work and passion for what she does and for the positive impact she has made to our Helena community.”

For Hiel, each day at the farm is filled with new opportunities to sink her hands into the fresh earth and catch that first blossoming moment of a new flower.

“I love the seasonality piece and freshness of it,” said Hiel of her work at the farm. “It makes the flowers that much more special.”