A 23-year-old Deer Lodge man is facing a felony strangulation charge.

Helena Police allege Cameron Christopher Johnson strangled a partner or family member.

The arresting officer stated in an affidavit that upon arriving on scene at the 500 block of Raven Run Street, the victim told police Johnson had chocked them. The arresting officer noted in the affidavit the victim had a visible injury to their neck.

Johnson was on probation, and a hold has since been placed on Johnson's probation.

Johnson was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with one felony count of strangulation of a partner or family member.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.