David Gambill, Helena Fire Department

It took several years of trying before David Gambill was able to join the Helena Fire Department.

But now that he’s there, he’s left his mark.

This recognition made Gambill’s modesty surface.

“I don’t feel I deserve it,” he said in a telephone interview. “I just like doing what I do.”

The 39-year-old Gambill, who has been honored by various civic organizations for his work, says, however, he is grateful for the latest honor.

He had plans to join the military and had left high school early to do so. But he was not accepted because he had brain surgery. He said he yearned to do public service, but went to college, where he got an associate’s degree in firefighting science, thinking that firefighting would be the next best thing.

Gambill is now an EMT I-99 with the Helena Fire Department.

He said he likes helping to make positive outcomes for patients. He takes people who are not having their best day and makes it better.

Gambill said he loves his job.

“Every day is a new day,” he said.

He was born and raised in Helena. His dad died when he was 3 and he was raised by a single mother. It took him eight years to get on the Helena Fire Department.

He said his persistence paid off.

His nomination said he works tirelessly to ensure the community is cared for in a timely fashion, day or night.

Gambill may be known to the public for his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and has been a leader in the Fill the Boot campaign where funds are raised for muscular dystrophy research.

“That is really important for me,” he said, noting raising funds for mental health is also “huge for me.”

He said he is bipolar and suffers from depression, which can be difficult for a firefighter, given what they can see during the course of their day.

“I’d love to see more help for guys in our field,” Gambill said. “I think mental health is a lot bigger deal than we make it out to be.”

He said he strives to help others, even when not at work. He said he gets pleasure out of doing smaller things. He notes he grew up in a family that drove old, beat up automobiles.

To this day, if he sees a car stall in an intersection, he gets out of his car and pushes it though.

He and his wife, Colleen, have three children, ages 14, 10 and 4. He said it is not important to him that they follow in his emergency responder footprints.

“They can be whatever they want to be,” he said.