Curt's Replays

Fifty years ago, when men’s fastpitch softball still ranked among the more popular summer activities, underdog Helena Sand & Gravel upset the City League champion to capture the 1970 District Tournament title.
“We finished the regular season in third place and ML Brown (Sports Center) was the favorite at districts,” recalled Bill Peterson, ace HS&G pitcher. “We got hot at the right time and went 4-0 in the playoffs. ML Brown lost twice on the final day, when we beat them 4-2 and then Clausen’s beat them 4-2.”
Peterson then out-dueled Clausen Distributing-Helena Tire hurler John Haas, 1-0 in the chipper, for the district championship and a berth in the State Fastpitch Tourney.
There were six teams in the league, including Union Bank & Trust Co., Little Oly’s-The Pub and Treasure State Sporting Goods. Most of the games were played at the Armory field, current location of the YMCA and parking lot.
Sand & Gravel dropped its’ 1970 season opener to ML Brown, 10-3. Big Jack Howard, a former State Gold Gloves heavyweight boxing champion, fired a 2-hit, 12-strikeout performance for Sport Center’s win.
In their first win of the year, HS&G nipped Union Bank 5-4 with a 3-run rally in the seventh inning. Peterson – who started and finished every single game that year – pitched the win and Jerry Sanderson sustained the loss. Next, Helena Sand built a 6-2 lead over Clausen’s, and then held on for a narrow 6-5 victory. Longtime fastpitch advocate Jim Martin took the defeat.
The IR posted early season standings and stats on May 26, showing ML Brown in first place at 4-0, with HS&G in second with a 3-1 mark. Peterson was leading the league in hitting, with a .583 average (7-for-12), and in pitching wins at 3-1 (4.00 earned run average).
Rounding out the top-10 hitters were Ralph Boehm (Union Bank) at .570; ML Brown’s Doug Anders, Gary Johnson, Howard, Hank Flatow and Mike Hanley; Mike Cottingham (Little Oly’s); and Clausen’s Rod Kovick and Dan Bartsch.
Howard and teammate Henry Watts were both unbeaten at 2-0 in the circle, while Pat LaSalle (Treasure State) was 1-0. Martin’s 2.50 ERA was lowest in the league.
In a 6-4 loss to Treasure State, winning hurler Tom Bates whiffed 10 batsmen. Peterson belted a home run in his own behalf. Clausen’s then bested Helena Sand 5-3, with Martin pitching a 3-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Peterson allowed 8 hits and fanned 8.
Prior to the 10-run rule, HS&G trounced Union Bank, 22-1, pounding 13 hits, but also helped by the opponent’s seven errors. Peterson spun a 3-hitter and teammate Ken Leip hit a homer.
In a 10-7 triumph over Little Oly’s-The Pub and a 4-2 success over Treasure State, Helana Sand’s Sam Hunt, a former Copper League baseball player, cracked a triple in both contests.
At the 8-team Helena Invitational Fastpitch Tournament, Sand & Gravel ran roughshod over the Anaconda Boosters, in the lid-lifter, 9-0, behind Peterson’s shutout pitching and another 3-bagger by Hunt.
HS&G went 3-2 in the two-day tourney and placed third, beating ML Brown and Missoula’s LA Hurt, while dropping a pair of contest’s to Earl’s Bar of Great Falls. Treasure State and Bates (5-hitter, 7 strikeouts) defeated Earl’s 7-2 for the title.
Back in league play, Helena Sand rapped Little Oly’s 14-6, collecting 12 hits but committing six errors. Former Legion players Gary Schmidt of HS&G and Cottingham of LO, both ripped triples.
During one of the season’s better pitching duels, Treasure State’s Bates shaded Peterson 1-0, firing a 2-hitter and whiffing 12, while Peterson allowed just 4 hits. Neither team committed an error.
Updated stats at the end of June, showed ML Brown atop the leader-board at 10-2, with HS&G still holding onto second with an 8-4 mark. Rick Luck of MLB was the league’s top hitter, averaging .533 (8-for-15), followed by teammate Carl Ryan at .522 and Union Bank’s Bill Strong with a .441 BA. Next was Mike Hanley of MLB, at .400, who posted the most hits at 16-for-40.
Rounding out the top-10 were Chuck Miller (Little Oly’s), LaSalle, Hunt, Cottingham, Martin and Gary Toll (MLB). The top pitching records at this juncture were Watts at 4-0, Howard with a 6-2 (2.64 ERA) and Peterson’s 8-4 mark (2.40). Boehm and Martin owned the low ERAs, at 2.17 and 2.21.
The start of the month of July saw Helena Sand lose to MLB 9-5, despite out-hitting their counterparts 11-7 but committing six miscues in the field. HS&G’s Jim Manion, former Helena Central High quarterback, laced a triple.
Regular season champion ML Brown finished with a sparkling 17-3 record, followed by runner-up Treasure State (12-8), ahead of Helena Sand (11-9) and Clausen’s (10-10).
Hunt (14-for-33) and Hanley (29-for-69) shared the league batting title, with identical .420 averages. Bill Strong (UBT) was third at .411, while Ryan batted .409. The rest of the top-10 consisted of Cottingham, Jim Adams (HS&G), Frank Buckley (TS), LaSalle, Sam Richter (LO), Loren Kovich (CHT) and Chuck Miller (LO).
Gary Johnson was the home run king, going yard three times.
Howard was the circuit’s winningest pitcher, with a 12-3 mark, while ringing up a league-high 115 strikeouts. Peterson – who posted the low ERA of 2.15 – was next at 10-8 and 80 Ks. Watts finished unbeaten at 5-0.
“Bill had a very unusual delivery,” related HS&G catcher Jim Manion. “At the start of nearly every game, especially versus teams we hadn’t played before, the opposing team would protest that his motion was illegal.
“There was never a successful protest and he got into more than one team’s heads with his delivery.”
In recounting the district title match-up with Clausen’s, Peterson described the finals as a “classic” fastpitch softball game.
“We were the visiting team, and in the top of the first inning we got a runner on first base,” he recalled. “The next batter sacrificed the runner to second, and the next batter got a hit driving in the run, and that was the end of the scoring for either team.
“John Haas gave up two hits and I gave up five, and there were no errors in the game.
In preparation for the State Tournament in Anaconda, HS&G took on a city All-Star team in a doubleheader.
The Sand-Gravel lineup was composed of Adams at shortstop, Hunt in centerfield, Gene Prendergast at second base, Peterson on the rubber, first baseman Harry Fuller, Schmidt at third base, Manion, Tom Miller in left field and right fielder Ted Cooney. The reserves were Dan Myles and Bill Reed, along with two pick-ups from ML Brown, Jack Howard and Hank Flatow.
HS&G captured the opener 5-4, behind the bats of Adams and Prendergast, at 4 and 3 base knocks, respectively, and the arm of Peterson. The All-Stars won the nightcap 10-3, with Howard sustaining the loss.
At State, Helena Sand went 2-2, before being eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals. In a 6-1 victory over the Turf Bar of Anaconda, Hunt jacked a 3-run tater, Adams stroked a pair of safeties, and Flatow cracked a double. In an 8-2 triumph over Plentywood, Prendergast and Hunt stroked two base raps apiece.
Peterson pitched both wins.
