Curt's Replays

Regular season champion ML Brown finished with a sparkling 17-3 record, followed by runner-up Treasure State (12-8), ahead of Helena Sand (11-9) and Clausen’s (10-10).

Hunt (14-for-33) and Hanley (29-for-69) shared the league batting title, with identical .420 averages. Bill Strong (UBT) was third at .411, while Ryan batted .409. The rest of the top-10 consisted of Cottingham, Jim Adams (HS&G), Frank Buckley (TS), LaSalle, Sam Richter (LO), Loren Kovich (CHT) and Chuck Miller (LO).

Gary Johnson was the home run king, going yard three times.

Howard was the circuit’s winningest pitcher, with a 12-3 mark, while ringing up a league-high 115 strikeouts. Peterson – who posted the low ERA of 2.15 – was next at 10-8 and 80 Ks. Watts finished unbeaten at 5-0.

“Bill had a very unusual delivery,” related HS&G catcher Jim Manion. “At the start of nearly every game, especially versus teams we hadn’t played before, the opposing team would protest that his motion was illegal.

“There was never a successful protest and he got into more than one team’s heads with his delivery.”

In recounting the district title match-up with Clausen’s, Peterson described the finals as a “classic” fastpitch softball game.