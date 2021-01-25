Curt's Replays

Hop aboard Mr. Peabody’s “Way-Back Machine” as we travel back and revisit the Carroll College mens’ basketball season from 47 years ago.
The 1973-74 Saints, under fourth-year coach Jim Trudnowski, posted the team’s best record in seven years. CC’s high-powered offense produced eight games with 90-or more points, thrice vaulting over the century mark, led by one of the most prolific scorers in school history, while fielding three players who became iconic figures in the local sporting arena.
Trudnowski’s squad opened the season with five returning lettermen, led by the previous season’s top-3 scorers and all-Frontier Conference hoopsters Dave Leslie and Dave Coates (both second team), and Dave Pillatzke (honorable mention).
Leslie, a 6-foot-4 junior forward from Joliet, Illinois, averaged 18.2 points in 1972-73; at 12.4 ppg was Coates, a 6-3 senior from Pocatello, Idaho; and Helena High alum Pillatzke, sporting an 11.0-point average the year before. A member of the 1970 State AA runner-up Bengals, the 6-6 junior center had led the Saints under the glass averaging 12.7 rebounds.
Also returning were Butte’s Jay Vogelsang, a 6-2 senior, and Roger Carter, a 6-1 sophomore from Xenia, Ohio. Nick Ranalli, a 6-1 guard from Anaconda, who averaged 7.5 points as a sophomore and was among CC’s assist leaders, did not go out for the team until right before Christmas.
Up from the 1973 JV team were sophs Bill Kemp (6-4), Toledo, Ohio; Clark Shaffer (5-11), Missoula; and Mike Ensch (6-2), Seal Beach, California. The new transfers included highly touted senior Steve Shaw (6-5), Los Angeles via University of Oregon; and juniors Dwight White (6-7), Las Vegas via Lethbridge Community College, and Mark Bernoski (6-5), Seattle via Edmunds CC.
In the annual preseason Purple-Gold intra-squad scrimmage, Shaw lived up to his billing, scoring 23 points and helping the Purple to a 94-83 win. Teammate Carter chipped in 22, although the game’s top scorer was Bill Kemp of the Gold, who poured in 25 counters.
The season lid-lifter took place in the PE Center, with Carroll handing the College of Great Falls a 92-79 loss. Shaw led five Saints in double figures, draining 26 points.
It was Trudnowski’s first win over the Argonauts since taking over as head coach in 1970.
Next, during a road trip to Salt Lake City, CC’s high-powered offense was on display when they averaged 97 points in a pair of losses to Westminster College.
In the first defeat to the Parsons, 116-94, Leslie paced the Saints with 20 points, followed by Cleaves at 19 and Kemp with 13. CC lost Dave Pillatzke to an ankle injury in the first half, and played most of the second half without Shaw, who fouled out.
Carroll closed the gap the next night, 107-99, behind the scoring Leslie and Cleaves, at 26 and 22.
Pillatzke, missed four weeks with an ankle sprain, but returned in a 99-83 loss to Gonzaga. Finishing with 14 markers to share CC’s scoring honors with Leslie, he posted a team-high 10 rebounds, causing coach Trudnowski to say afterwards, “that’s as well as he’s ever played at Carroll.”
In January, the Saints beat Eastern Washington 69-65, despite the absence of three starters. Mike Ensch, who had scored just six points through seven games, led CC with a 17-point performance. Teammates Bernoski and White also turned in season-best efforts, at 16 and 13 counters, along with nine rebounds each.
With 20 seconds to play and clinging to a narrow 67-65 lead, Ranalli was fouled and connected on both free throws to wrap up the victory.
Missing from the lineup were three hoopsters with double digit averages; Leslie (ankle injury), Shaw (probation) and Carter (left the school).
After a 3-7 start, the team gelled and went 9-5 the rest of the year, to finish at 12-12 overall, 9-6 in the conference. It was their best record since 1967. The Hilltoppers outscored their opposition by an average 86.0 to 82.9 points per game, while out-shooting their counterparts 46.8% to 41.9% from the floor.
“Carroll lost six conference games by a total of 29 points (4.8 average), including a 1-point defeat to Eastern Montana (now MSU-Billings) and a 2-point loss to Montana Tech,” wrote CC hoops historian Marty Mouat. “The Frontier Conference post season format allowed only two teams to make the playoffs. The No. 3 Saints needed to beat Western Montana in Dillon in their season finale, but lost 87-75.
“However, most observers felt Carroll was the equal of either of the playoff representatives, Frontier champ Western and runner-up Eastern, having crushed the Yellowjackets 109-90 in Helena. The Saints also walloped the Bulldogs 87-68 late in the season at home.”
The Hilltoppers placed two cagers on the all-conference first team, for the first time in seven years. Leslie averaged 21.7 points and 5.9 boards, and shot 51.4% field goal accuracy. He capped off his career the next year with a 1975 NAIA honorable mention All-American berth.
Leslie amassed 1530 career points for a 19.7 average, which would’ve been much higher had there been a 3-point stripe back then. He received a tryout with the NBA New Orleans Jazz, before playing professionally in New Zealand and Australia.
Shaw scored 16.4 ppg and paced the squad with a 10.4 rebound average. “Had blocked shot stats been kept on a regular basis, he would have had some amazing season numbers,” Mouat wrote.
White garnered honorable mention status, averaging 8.1 points and 8.5 boards, while Cleaves (who left school with four games left) scored 12.7 ppg, and Bernoski achieved an 8.1 scoring average.
Dave Pillatzke battled a series of injuries and posted 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounding averages, but his final season rallied back to score 10.5 ppg and produce a team-leading 11.3 boards per game, while making 1975 HM All-Conference. He left the Hilltop with school-records of 59.6% season and 54.1% career field goal accuracies, and a lifetime rebounding average of 9.4.
Pillatzke also starred for the semi-pro Helena Independents in the WIT tourneys in Lewistown, with teammates Shaw, Leslie, Vogelsang and Kemp. He took up volleyball in the 1980s, playing for the Helena Volleyball Club in the coed city league, and in 1985, Dave and his partner captured the Montana Governors Cup men's doubles VB championship.
Nick Ranalli, whom the IR referred to as the “floor general,” averaged a sub-par 3.4 points, but bounced back his senior year, averaging 9.7 points and leading the 1974-75 Saints with 124 assists. Trudnowski called him as “the best” defensive guard in the conference. “Had steal records been kept at that time, he would’ve been near or at the top of the conference,” Mouat stated.
At Anaconda High, Ranalli averaged a double-double in scoring and assists, and was one of four Montanans listed in the 1970 Basketball Extra Magazine’s “500 Leading Players” in the nation. A standout shortstop with A’s Legion baseball, he later diamonded for perennial powerhouse Helena Village Inn in the City slowpitch softball league.
Bill Kemp’s back injury as a sophomore was for all intents and purposes the end of a promising college career. Described by coach Trudnowski as “good a shooter as we have,” his freshman year with Carroll’s junior varsity, against the UM Griz frosh and MSU Bobcats frosh, he tallied 27 and 26 points.
Kemp went on to a middle school coaching career in East Helena for three decades, mentoring basketball, cross country and track & field in the 1970s and ‘80s, and then just hoops in the ‘80s through 2000.
Pillatzke and Kemp have both retired and moved away, to Denver and Corvallis, respectively. But Ranalli is still in town, and up until Covid, he seldom missed a local high school or college sporting event.
