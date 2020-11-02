Curt's Replays

Thirty-four years ago, during the infancy of sanctioned MHSA volleyball, the late Patty Bennett (1969-89) was one of Capital High's first spiker super-stars. Following in her older sister Billie's footsteps, she was the program's first two-time all-stater, being selected to the second team her junior year in 1986.

As a senior the next year, Bennett led CHS to a fourth-place finish at the 1987 State Tournament, which lasted as the team's best showing in the State tourneys for 10 years.

Both Capital and High High's spikers entered their fourth sanctioned season of the sport in early January 1987. Montana prep volleyball did not switch to the fall until 2002.

“With four starters returning, coach Janet Bignell says this will 'definitely' be the best team in the short history of volleyball at Capital High,” according to the Independent Record's season preview.

Bignell, a 4-year spiker for Montana State and CHS' first coach, told the IR “the No. 1 things I'm going for” were experience, competitiveness and quickness.

“If we can execute our skills and keep the team attitude high, keep the mental attitude of the game up and keep our mental toughness, I think we will do fine,” the Lady Bruin skipper said.