Curt's Replays

Thirty-four years ago, during the infancy of sanctioned MHSA volleyball, the late Patty Bennett (1969-89) was one of Capital High's first spiker super-stars. Following in her older sister Billie's footsteps, she was the program's first two-time all-stater, being selected to the second team her junior year in 1986.
As a senior the next year, Bennett led CHS to a fourth-place finish at the 1987 State Tournament, which lasted as the team's best showing in the State tourneys for 10 years.
Both Capital and High High's spikers entered their fourth sanctioned season of the sport in early January 1987. Montana prep volleyball did not switch to the fall until 2002.
“With four starters returning, coach Janet Bignell says this will 'definitely' be the best team in the short history of volleyball at Capital High,” according to the Independent Record's season preview.
Bignell, a 4-year spiker for Montana State and CHS' first coach, told the IR “the No. 1 things I'm going for” were experience, competitiveness and quickness.
“If we can execute our skills and keep the team attitude high, keep the mental attitude of the game up and keep our mental toughness, I think we will do fine,” the Lady Bruin skipper said.
“And height-wise, we are a lot better than we were last year. We have some girls up from the JV who are pretty tall.”
A standout college and pro barrel racer and former Miss Rodeo Montana, these days Janet (Bignell) Erickson is better known as the mother of world steer wrestling champ Ty Erickson and his brother Josh.
CHS' starters back were seniors Bennett, Tabby Hall, Ginger Wilkerson and Shelley Berry. Rounding out the early-season roster were seniors Denise Davy and Tana Tozeau, and juniors Mindy Johnson, Jessica Warren and Gina Sassano, and sophomore Leslie Bring.
Capital High opened and closed its regular season that year against Helena, and the Lady Bruins swept those matches, winning 2-0 and 2-1, respectively.
“Volleyball, like many sports, provides a perfect arena for athletes who like to perform in the clutch,” the IR's Kim Briggeman wrote after the lid-lifter. “Well, Patty Bennett was in the clutch, and that's exactly where coach Janet Bignell wanted her to be.”
Visiting CHS handled the Lady Bengals 15-7 in the first game, and then came from behind to post a 16-14 victory, in the Jungle. Back then, they played to 15, under the old “side-out” format, meaning a team couldn't score unless they were serving.
“With Capital trailing 14-9 in the second game, Patty Bennett coolly held serve for five straight points, covering a good chunk of hardwood all the while,” the IR reported. “The 5-foot-6 senior then led a furious scramble on the next volley to wrestle the serve away from Helena.”
Bignell told the paper that Bennett's performance under pressure did not surprise her, and that her senior leader was their “best server.”
Hall, who shared the spotlight at the net all match with Mindy Johnson and Bennett, served the final two counters. The match point was delivered by outside hitter Wilkerson's spike to an open corner.
HHS's young spikers (with Geneva Wolcott their lone senior) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first game, until the more-experienced Lady Bruins stormed back with five successive points behind the serving of Davy. With Shelly Berry doing most of the setting, Hall, Johnson and Bennett established control of the net as CHS pulled away for an 8-point victory.
Lady Bengal coach Gary Dalton's spikers were the reigning State runners-up, but had just one returner from 1986, junior Angela Ibarra.
The rematch in the Bears' Den was more competitive, as it took three sets for Capital's triumph, 15-8, 8-15 and 15-6, in the regular season finale. CHS was led by Bennett (4 aces, 2 kills, 7 blocks and 25 assists), Johnson, Wilkerson, Hall and Sassano. Also making significant contributions were Davy and Bring.
Helena skipper Gary Dalton praised the play of Rishay Vollertson, Ibara, Kristen Merritt, Missy Jaeb and Mary Sicotte.
“I felt our intensity tonight was the best it's been all season,” coach Bignell said.
The two teams met two other times at invitational tournaments during the season, with the LadyBruins prevailing in Great Falls and HHS winning in Missoula.
Prior to the 1987 State Tournament in Great Falls, coach Bignell described her spikers' 5-1 set as Bennett being the “1”.
“Patty's our setter, she's the quarterback and runs all our plays,” related the Bru-crew's skipper.
No. 6 Capital first beat CM Russell 2-1, upset third-seeded Missoula Big Sky 2-0 (Hall - 3 aces, Johnson - 4 blocks and 12 digs, Wilkerson - 5 kills, Bennett - 50 assists) and lost to Bozeman 2-1.
The brown-and-gold next defeated Kalispell in the consolation semi-finals 2-1 (Bennett - 73 assists and 16 digs, Hall - 3 aces, Wilkerson - 10 kills), and then lost to Missoula Hellgate, 1-2 (Johnson - 5 kills, 22 digs), to place fourth and wind up at 12-8 overall.
Capital did not appear in another State consolation finals until 1997, when they took third.
Missoula Sentinel climaxed an undefeated season for their third consecutive State championship, spearheaded by future University of Washington star, 6-4 Karen Deden.
Bennett was named to the All-Tournament second team, while Johnson received honorable mention. Local spikers earning 1987 all-state selections were Patty Bennett, to the first team, and second teamers Ginger Wilkerson and Angela Ibara.
Bennett led the team with 67 aces and was selected team MVP. She also shined at basketball, softball and track & field for the Lady Bruins, and was the first in school history to earn the U.S. Army Reserve national scholar-athlete award.
Patty went on to play collegiately for Western Montana College, before tragically losing her life in an auto accident at 19 years of age. Her legacy continues at Capital High to this day, in the form of the Patty Bennett Award, which goes annually to the Lady Bruins' top volleyball player.
Curt Synness can be reached at (406) 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
