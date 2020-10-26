Curt's Replays

“She’s been so close on so many of those, this was a perfect time for her to get,” Bauchman said of the future Capital head coach, now known as Lindsey Gilstrap.

The Lady Bears tied it up by halftime, and after a scoreless second half it went into OT. Midway through the first overtime, Crowley shook the net for turned out to be the game-winner, when Hastings and the defense cemented.

Waiting in the finals, per Bauchman’s prediction, were the vaunted Lady Bruins. And there coach Rick Thompson’s brown-and-gold juggernaut prevailed over their intra-city rivals for third time that year, 2-1, for their four-peat. Rachel Hicks powered CHS’ offense, and keeper Krysti Walker made several clutch saves, including a gem in the waning moments to preserve the program’s 54th consecutive win.

In a nip-and-tuck battle, Hicks scored first. Next, Shevlin got Helena even at 1s, firing a shot between the pipes off a cross from Noble. Then Hicks was fouled in the box and netted the go-ahead score on a penalty kick, and it held up, when Walker blocked Holm’s 25-yard indirect kick with 15 seconds left.

Capital would go on to post another undefeated title the next year for their 5-peat, extending their winning streak to 68 consecutive victories.