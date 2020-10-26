Curt's Replays

The Helena High girls soccer team recently qualified for the program’s eighth State championship finals. For this week’s Replays, we flash back to 1999, when the Lady Bengal kickers made their first appearance in the title game.
Twenty-one years ago, HHS coach Ann Bauchman began her initial season at the helm with 14 returning lettermen. The first-year skipper said she expected Hailey Noble, Colleen Ferriter, Amanda Hastings and keeper Sara Slusser to be the squad’s early-season leaders.
“Right now I’d say our strength is our depth, everyone is in good shape, and the kids are a real dedicated group,” the first-year skipper told the IR. “I really hope to be in the top-four.”
Helena opened the season with a pair of wins on the road, beating Billings West 4-1 and Senior 2-0. Ferriter and Noble scored two goals apiece, while Christi Crowley and Jessica Bjerke chipped in one tally apiece. Slusser posted 10 saves against the Lady Bears.
In the season’s first crosstown tilt, HHS took a 2-1 lead at the half over three-time defending State champion Capital High, on goals by Tessa May-Frazer and Mandy Brown. But then Lady Bruin Sarah Heil netted a pair of scores after halftime for a 3-2 win at CR Anderson Field.
“I think people got their money’s worth,” Bauchman said. “I think Helena has the best soccer programs in the state, and I think this game showed it tonight.” As it turned out, the young coach was a prophet.
CHS got the sweep in the rematch at Smith (School) Field, 4-1, on goals by Laura Morin, Rachel Hicks, Carole Dushin and Kelsey Dalton, to stay undefeated. Ferriter prevented the shutout with a high, soft shot that bounced over keeper Krysti Walker’s head.
In the regular season finale, Katie Shevlin shook the net twice to spearhead the Lady Bengals 2-0 victory over Great Falls High. The win moved No. 2 Helena to 7-2-1 on the year.
Next came a home field play-off match versus the Lady Bison again, with a berth in the State Tournament on the line. GFH scored first, followed by a near-miss from Helena’s Carly Jenkins, before Jenkins sent a rocket past the keeper to knot the score right before the half.
After the intermission, May-Frazer rattled the onion on a breakaway and the defense held for a 2-1 win and a trip to Kalispell.
In their State Tourney lid-lifter, Helena shaded Columbia Falls 1-0, when Bridgid Crowley piped a goal on a pass from Noble. But “Randi Biskupiak and Amanda Hastings had MVP days for us,’” said Bauchman, referring to the pair of Lady Bengal defenders.
HHS then advanced to their first-ever chipper, with a 2-1 white-knuckle overtime triumph over West. Eighteen minutes into the game, Lindsey Holm drew first blood, bombing in a 40-yard direct kick for a 1-0 lead.
“She’s been so close on so many of those, this was a perfect time for her to get,” Bauchman said of the future Capital head coach, now known as Lindsey Gilstrap.
The Lady Bears tied it up by halftime, and after a scoreless second half it went into OT. Midway through the first overtime, Crowley shook the net for turned out to be the game-winner, when Hastings and the defense cemented.
Waiting in the finals, per Bauchman’s prediction, were the vaunted Lady Bruins. And there coach Rick Thompson’s brown-and-gold juggernaut prevailed over their intra-city rivals for third time that year, 2-1, for their four-peat. Rachel Hicks powered CHS’ offense, and keeper Krysti Walker made several clutch saves, including a gem in the waning moments to preserve the program’s 54th consecutive win.
In a nip-and-tuck battle, Hicks scored first. Next, Shevlin got Helena even at 1s, firing a shot between the pipes off a cross from Noble. Then Hicks was fouled in the box and netted the go-ahead score on a penalty kick, and it held up, when Walker blocked Holm’s 25-yard indirect kick with 15 seconds left.
Capital would go on to post another undefeated title the next year for their 5-peat, extending their winning streak to 68 consecutive victories.
“They were outstanding…all of them…they were wonderful,” a teary-eyed Bauchman said of her HHS charges afterwards. Helena finished at 10-3-1 (their only losses to Capital), and placed midfielder Hailey Noble on the 1999 all-state team.
The Lady Bengals have qualified for the State chipper seven more times since then, capturing three championships (2002, 2015, 2017); three more runners-up (2000-01, 2013); and this season’s yet to be determined…when they can find a playable field.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness_IR. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR.
