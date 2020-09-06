Curt's Replays

After being let go by Minnesota, Meier missed the entire 1986 season, but was then picked up by the Texas Rangers. After just 13 major league games in 1987, however, he was back in the minors, with Triple A Oklahoma City of the American Association.

It was here that Meier produced probably his best season in professional baseball. Now beefed up to 195 pounds, he laced 18 homers and 36 doubles, with 143 hits, 86 RBIs, a .320 average and a .539 slugging percentage.

In March 1988, he was traded to Chicago, and put up another fine season with their AAA squad, the Iowa Cubs, batting .305, with a career-high 20 taters, along with seven triples and 83 RBIs. These numbers brought Meier’s lifetime minor league stats to a .315 batting average and a .385 OBP. During those five seasons, he amassed 653 hits in 585 games, with 107 doubles, 24 triples, 25 home runs and 350 RBIs.

After Iowa’s season was over, Meier was vacationing in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, when he received a call from the parent club.

“I don’t know how they found me,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times at the time, “but when they did, I said ‘Who me? I haven’t played in eight days.’ But I was thrilled and got here as fast as I could.”