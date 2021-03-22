Curt's Replays

Forty years ago, Sandi Schwertfeger achieved one of the best prep hoops careers in the history of Capital High girls basketball.

A 5-foot-11 post player, Schwertfeger was a three-year lettermen from 1979-81, and a two-time all-stater. She was a member of the first CHS girls' teams to place in the top-4 at the state tournament, and first to be ranked as high as No. 2 in the state.

Individually, she ranks among the program's top scorers and rebounders of all time.

Several of major the differences in the sport back then, was that the season was played in the fall, the Lady Bruins competed in the Eastern Division, and there was no 3-point line yet.

As a sophomore, Schwertfeger started out with the junior varsity, and worked her way up to the varsity in mid-season. By the end of the 1979 season she cracked coach Bob Ronan's starting lineup.

The Lady Bruins placed fourth at the divisional tournament, then fourth at state. They finished the year at 17-9, led by seniors Kathie Roos, Nadine Sneed and Kim Wrigg.

The next year, hampered by nagging injuries to three-year starter Sheryl Nichols, Capital went 14-11. But they still qualified for state and won a game at The Show.