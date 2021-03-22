Curt's Replays

Forty years ago, Sandi Schwertfeger achieved one of the best prep hoops careers in the history of Capital High girls basketball.
A 5-foot-11 post player, Schwertfeger was a three-year lettermen from 1979-81, and a two-time all-stater. She was a member of the first CHS girls' teams to place in the top-4 at the state tournament, and first to be ranked as high as No. 2 in the state.
Individually, she ranks among the program's top scorers and rebounders of all time.
Several of major the differences in the sport back then, was that the season was played in the fall, the Lady Bruins competed in the Eastern Division, and there was no 3-point line yet.
As a sophomore, Schwertfeger started out with the junior varsity, and worked her way up to the varsity in mid-season. By the end of the 1979 season she cracked coach Bob Ronan's starting lineup.
The Lady Bruins placed fourth at the divisional tournament, then fourth at state. They finished the year at 17-9, led by seniors Kathie Roos, Nadine Sneed and Kim Wrigg.
The next year, hampered by nagging injuries to three-year starter Sheryl Nichols, Capital went 14-11. But they still qualified for state and won a game at The Show.
After an 0-3 start, they posted their first win of the year, 50-43 win over Big Sky, behind the out-put of Schwertfeger and 5-4 junior guard Dava Newman, scoring 24 and 17 points, respectively.
In the season's initial crosstown, Sandi netted a game-high 17 points in 41-the 34 win. Dawn Creek was high for Helena High with 9 counters.
Schwertfeger then suffered back-to-back injuries, when she first rotated the girth-plate on her wrist, and then sprained an ankle, causing her to miss four games.
After her return, she tallied 22 points in a 53-46 win over Billings West, and swished game-tying and game-winning last-ditch free throws, for a 43-42 victory over Butte.
The Bru-crew captured the rematch with HHS, 51-33, putting four cagers in double figures; Susan Raunig (12 points), Newman (11), Paula Roos (10) and sophomore Meg Jones (10). Mary Maronick and sophomore Kari Shepherd paced the Lady Bengals, at 8 markers each.
Capital then placed third at the divisional. After dropping a narrow 53-51 contest to in opener to Billings West, despite Sandi's 23 points, CHS defeated Helena for the third time, 50-39 in loser out game. Roos and Sandi hit 19 and 15, Lisa Gross' 12 counters were high for HHS.
In the consolation semi-finals, a 43-40 win over Butte, Schwertfeger fired in 23 points. CHS then bested Bozeman in consolation finals, 48-46, when with 11 seconds left and tied 45-all, Meg Jones converted a 3-point play for the game-deciding points.
Sandi led the tournament at 19 points per game, and was selected first team All-Tourney, while Roos made the second team.
At the Class AA Tournament, CHS beat Columbia Falls 40-37, behind Schwertfeger and Newman's 16 points each, and 16 and 15 rebounds by Sandi and Meg, respectively.
Paula Roos was lost due to a broken wrist, but CHS still managed to battle top-ranked and undefeated Great Falls High down to the wire in the semi's, before succumbing 40-36.
The brown-and-gold tied things up with 2:41 left in the third period, before the Lady Bison finally attained permanent separation.
“It was a dandy,” coach Ronan said of the game, which saw Schwertfeger net a game-high 15 points. “I still think we should’ve won. I’m proud of the kids, though.”
The Lady Bruins then bowed out in the consolation semi’s to CMR 48-46, in a back-and-forth contest that included 14 lead changes and four ties. Schwertfeger and Susan Raunig canned 14 and 12 points, and led all rebounders with 12 boards each.
Sandi led tourney in scoring (15.9 ppg) and rebounding (13.7 rpg) and was named second team team all-tournament.
She garnered her first all-state selection, averaging 15.9 points and 10 rebounds for the 1980 season, while setting a school-record for field goal accuracy at 47%.
Newman was tabbed second team all-conference.
Her senior year, CHS was one of the shorter teams in the state, with Schwertfeger being the only gal taller than 5-7.
But they made up for the height disadvantage with skill, teamwork and determination, opening the season with six consecutive triumphs. Sandi tossed in 22 points each in wins over Big Sky and Butte.
In the 58-38 success in the first crosstown, Schwertfeger (14 points) and Kari Shepherd (15) were tops for their respective squads.
Their win streak was snapped at six, in a 62-60 loss to Butte Central, although Sandi poured in a career-high 26 points. Next she drained 25 counters in a 70-49 win over West, with Jones, at just 5-7, spearing 14 boards.
In the rematch with HHS, Sandi netted a game-high 18, with Sue Drake and Julie Bell scoring 8 apiece for the intra-city rivals.
Capital finished in a three-way tie for second in the conference at 10-4, but was No. 2 seed due to tiebreaker
At divisional, Schwertfeger netted 20 points in a 65-34 win over West, before firing in 23 markers and spearing 14 rebounds in their 54-48 semi's victory over Butte.
Then, during their first appearance in a Divisional chipper in six years, they lost to undefeated GFH 61-32, and settled for the runner-up trophy. It was the Lady Bison’s 45th consecutive win.
Sandi was chosen first team all-tournament and all-conference first team. Dava Newman garnered a second team all-conference citation, Paula Roos and Meg Jones were named honorable mention all-conference.
Capital entered the AA Tournament in Missoula as the No. 2 seed, based on their 4-point loss to Great Falls earlier in the season, when they gave the Lady Bison their closest win of the year.
CHS again went 1-2 at State, finishing with a 16-8 mark.
In their tourney lid-lifter versus Hellgate, a 55-50 loss, CHS fell 10-points behind, before battling back to make a game of it. The score was tied four more times, with four lead changes, in the final frame, until Hellgate’s go-ahead basket with 1:20 left.
The Bru-crew then beat Senior 53-46, sparked by Newman’s 20 points (14 in the final 5:30), Schwertfeger’s 14 counters, and seven boards by Jones.
Then in the consolation semi’s, CHS led Butte 48-41 with 3:26 left to play, only to suffer a heart-breaking 53-51 loss when Lady Bulldog Belinda Fischer drained game-winning 12-foot buzzer-beater. Butte’s 6-foot post Debra Silk tallied game highs of 28 points and 14 rebounds, while Capital was led by Newman's 19 counters.
Newman was the state tournament’s No. 2 scorer at 17.9 ppg, and was selected second team all-tourney.
Great Falls captured the second of its three straight titles, for their 48th win in a row. Eventually the Lady Bison’s winning streak reached 72, which still stands as the AA record. Among the GFH’s lineup was Natalie Streeter (Chamberlain), whose sons Spencer and Austin Chamberlain later shined for Helena High athletics.
Schwertfeger led the state in scoring in 1981, at 16.7 ppg (357 points) and ranked No. 2 in rebounding with 11.1 rpg (233 boards), while repeating her first team All-State selection. She scored 20-plus points in nine games, and also set a school season record of 117 offensive boards.
Sandi Schwertfeger-Derrig went on the play for Eastern Montana College, now MSU-Billings. Her 16.7-point average ranks No. 3 on Capital's all-time season scoring list, behind Kelsi Brekke (19.2 ppg, 2009) and Linda Raunig (18.4, 1975), and tied with Maggie Rickman (16.7, 2011).
