Curt's Replays

Back in the 1980s, Carroll College’s Liz Garrett, a 6-foot-1 volleyball and basketball player from Colorado Springs, made all-Frontier Conference in both sports on the Hilltop.
Her best game was volleyball, at which Garrett earned four first team all-conference selections from 1984-87, and was selected the Frontier's MVP three times, while becoming the program’s first two-time All-American.
"Liz was a gifted all-around athlete. She was big, strong, quick and agile,” former Carroll VB coach Charlie Brown said. “She had a great work ethic and was dedicated to refine her skills. Liz could play anywhere and did just about everything for us. And she was a very intense competitor."
Garrett redshirted her freshman year, due to a broken arm, and then in 1984 she helped CC capture the season Frontier championship and the sub-district playoff over Montana Tech to advance to the NAIA District 12 tournament in Mayville, North Dakota.
During the school's first appearance at Districts, the Lady Saints placed runner-up, falling to Mayville State in the finals.
Carroll finished at 39-12, with Garrett, Jan Kaiini, Joannie Chaloupka, Carol Derr and Kim and Chris Kelly being selected to the all-conference team.
Carroll (29-10) tied for the 1985 conference crown with Montana Tech before losing the title playoff match to the Orediggers.
On the year, Garrett recorded 425 kills for a 4.43 average, ranking 10th in the nation, and paced the Hilltoppers with 254 serve receptions for an 87 percent effectiveness.
Named all-conference were Garrett, Kaaina, Deanna Paulus and Joanna Poage. Garrett received the All-Frontier MVP award and was picked 1985 NAIA All-American honorable mention.
As a junior, Carroll garnered the conference crown, the league playoffs over Northern Montana and the District 12 tourney title, before losing to Nebraska's Kearney State in the bi-district playoffs.
In Mitchell, South Dakota, CC’s gals went 5-0, garnering the program’s first district spiker crown.
After just missing a trip to nationals, the 35-10 Lady Saints placed Garrett, Poage, Kaaina, Kathleen Paulus and Beth Anderson on the All-Frontier squads.
Garrett ranked in the country's top 25 in two categories — 557 kills for a 4.89 average (13th in the nation) and a 94.4 percent passing efficiency (22nd) — and led the squad with 62 serving aces.
"Liz should've made All-American," coach Brown told the IR at the time.
In basketball, Garrett was a four-year varsity forward, earning all-conference honorable mention in 1986 and first team in 1987. She was a tough rebounder and could shoot a little, too, which she proved against Lewis-Clark State by pouring in 31-points, only one shy of the school record.
Her senior season the Lady Saints hoopsters went 22-9 and placed second in the conference, spearheaded by all-league selections Mary Burton, Gigi Gerhke, Garrett and Lisa Gross.
"One of the things that made Liz so special was her versatility," Brown recalled. "There haven't been too many at Carroll who starred in both volleyball and basketball all four years."
Garrett averaged 10.4 points per game in 1986 and set Carroll's mark for career free throw accuracy at 73.9-percent (209-for-283).
Her final season with the CC spikers, Garrett was tabbed All-Frontier MVP and became a first team NAIA All-American and first team American Volleyball Coaches Association's NAIA All-American.
She was the first Carroll volleyball player to lead the nation, averaging 5.1 kills-per-game, and she paced the team with 62 aces and 171 blocks (56 solo, 115 assisted). The season was bittersweet, however, when the Frontier champion Hilltoppers were upset by Montana Tech in the exhausting finals playoff, 15-6, 15-4, 7-15, 13-15, 8-15, and missed the district tourney.
The Lady Saints finished 31-15, with Garrett, Kaaina, Kathleen Paulus and Beth Anderson making all-conference. For the fourth year in a row, Brown was named Frontier Coach of the Year.
During Garrett's career, Carroll compiled an overall mark of 134-47. She established at least 11 school records, highlighted by 46 match kills, 598 season kills, 2127 career kills, 5.1 average kills per game, 35.8 career attack percentage, and 680 career blocks.
In 1997, Liz (Garrett) Hanser, who currently resides in Billings, was inducted into the Carroll College Hall of Fame. Her daughter, Catie Hanser, followed in her footsteps, as a standout Lady Saints’ spiker from 2010-13.
"Liz was an incredible, dominating volleyball player," Charlie Brown concluded. "She had such a great attitude and worked so hard, that she motivated everyone around her to be better. Liz was just a pleasure to coach."
