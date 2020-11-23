Curt's Replays

Back in the 1980s, Carroll College’s Liz Garrett, a 6-foot-1 volleyball and basketball player from Colorado Springs, made all-Frontier Conference in both sports on the Hilltop.

Her best game was volleyball, at which Garrett earned four first team all-conference selections from 1984-87, and was selected the Frontier's MVP three times, while becoming the program’s first two-time All-American.

"Liz was a gifted all-around athlete. She was big, strong, quick and agile,” former Carroll VB coach Charlie Brown said. “She had a great work ethic and was dedicated to refine her skills. Liz could play anywhere and did just about everything for us. And she was a very intense competitor."

Garrett redshirted her freshman year, due to a broken arm, and then in 1984 she helped CC capture the season Frontier championship and the sub-district playoff over Montana Tech to advance to the NAIA District 12 tournament in Mayville, North Dakota.

During the school's first appearance at Districts, the Lady Saints placed runner-up, falling to Mayville State in the finals.

Carroll finished at 39-12, with Garrett, Jan Kaiini, Joannie Chaloupka, Carol Derr and Kim and Chris Kelly being selected to the all-conference team.