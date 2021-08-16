Curt's Replays: Paul Hopkins was a 5-tool Senators' player

A 5-tool player – he also played centerfield his last two seasons when not pitching – he could hit, hit for power, field, throw and he ran like a deer.

After a brief college stint, Hopkins went on to shine in the local men's softball leagues for several years, as well.

“In my 17 years of fastpitch softball, in Helena, Missoula and Seattle, Paul was the best centerfielder I ever saw,” related Mike Nilan, who captained Hopkins' Helena Sand & Gravel team. “He had an absolute cannon for an arm. And at the plate, he once hit a screaming line-drive homer over the right-center fence that didn't get more than 12-feet off the ground.”

1967-68

Hopkins' Baptism of Fire for the Helena Legion occurred in 1967, a year before the Reps JV team was instituted. The 15-year old southpaw entered the second game of the season, relieving the last two innings in a win over Anaconda. He did not allow a run, while giving up a single hit, with three strikeouts.

His best outing took place in six innings of relief in a 6-0 loss to perennial State champion Billings. Hopkins allowed three hits and one unearned run, while fanning five.