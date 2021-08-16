Curt's Replays: Paul Hopkins was a 5-tool Senators' player

Fifty-three years ago, the late Paul Hopkins of Helena, and Libby great Jim Stedman, hooked up in one of the most masterful Legion baseball pitching duels in local history.
The site was Helena's Legion Field, during the second round of the 1969 State Tournament. Stedman entered the game with a 19-1 overall record. He was an undefeated 9-0 in conference play, including a pair of no-hitters, with a microscopic 0.10 earned run average and 131 strikeouts in 91 innings.
But Hopkins matched him pitch-for-pitch. After 12 innings, the two fireballers were deadlocked in a scoreless tie, both working on a 4-hit shutouts. Stedman – who would later sign with the St. Louis Cardinals – had rung up 16 strikeouts, while the Senators' left-hander had whiffed nine.
However, at this point their personal battle was over, since Legion rules back then prohibited more than 12 innings pitched over three consecutive days. Hopkins was relieved by Jerry Rickman, and Helena won in the bottom of the 13th frame on a passed ball with the bases loaded. Dan Lieberg led the team's offense with two hits.
During Hopkins' Senators' career from 1967-70, he achieved multiple individual highlights and took part in several historic team events. Over four years of Legion ball, he compiled a career 22-19 record, with a 3.67 ERA, 306 strikeouts in 330 innings, and 17 complete games.
A 5-tool player – he also played centerfield his last two seasons when not pitching – he could hit, hit for power, field, throw and he ran like a deer.
After a brief college stint, Hopkins went on to shine in the local men's softball leagues for several years, as well.
“In my 17 years of fastpitch softball, in Helena, Missoula and Seattle, Paul was the best centerfielder I ever saw,” related Mike Nilan, who captained Hopkins' Helena Sand & Gravel team. “He had an absolute cannon for an arm. And at the plate, he once hit a screaming line-drive homer over the right-center fence that didn't get more than 12-feet off the ground.”
1967-68
Hopkins' Baptism of Fire for the Helena Legion occurred in 1967, a year before the Reps JV team was instituted. The 15-year old southpaw entered the second game of the season, relieving the last two innings in a win over Anaconda. He did not allow a run, while giving up a single hit, with three strikeouts.
His best outing took place in six innings of relief in a 6-0 loss to perennial State champion Billings. Hopkins allowed three hits and one unearned run, while fanning five.
In 1968, Hopkins christened the newly-named Senators with his first career win, a 5-3 victory over Anaconda in the season lid-lifter at home. His first complete game took place when he went 8-frames in a 6-3 loss to Anaconda on the road.
Against Miles City, Hopkins twirled a 4-hitter and fanned 12 batsmen during the 8-0 victory, for the first shutout and double-digit strikeout game of his career.
He finished the regular season with a 5-8 record while leading the staff with 59 strikeouts.
At the State Tournament in the Capital City, the Senators captured the program's first State championship, beating the Great Falls Electrics in the finals, 5-2, behind the 6-hit pitching of Rickman.
Hopkins started on the hill for Helena's opener versus GF, and pitched six innings of shutout ball, before being lifted in the ninth when the Electrics tied things up at 5-all. But the hosts prevailed in the 11th, on shortstop Kirk Johnson's RBI-double scoring Bob Knudson, and Rickman's scoreless relief work. Hopkins finished with a 6-hitter in eight stanzas, allowing three earned runs, in the no decision.
The Senators advanced to the chipper with a 5-4 win over Billings in the semi's, for hurler Bill Hedge's second victory over the powerful Magic City crew.
Four Senators were selected to the All-Tournament team; Johnson, Hedge, catcher Reggie Voiles and outfielder Bob Marcinek.
At the Regional Tournament in Lewiston, Idaho, Hopkins was saddled with the defeat in the opening round loss to the hosts.
1969
The next year, Hopkins was moved into the role of a fulltime player.
In an 11-4 win over Butte in early June, he pitched the win in 6.1 innings of relief (5 hits, no earned runs), while going 3-for-4 at the plate, rapping a double and a triple.
Batting No. 3 in the lineup, Hopkins laced his first career home run versus Miles City. He was twice selected the IR's Coca-Cola Senator of the Week. On July 3rd, the paper reported “...the team's leading hitter in league play with a .355 average,” in a DH sweep of Laurel, pitched the opening win (7.1 innings, 3 runs, 9 strikeouts), and went 3-6 in the nightcap, with two doubles and a couple RBIs.
He earned the July 23rd award for a pair of pitching wins over Bozeman – including a complete-game 4-1 success, 9-inning 4-hitter, with no earned runs.
On July 27, in a 9-2, two-hit victory over Laurel, he fired a no-hitter for 8.1 innings, while striking out 10 and walking three.
The Senators won their last four games to make State. Hopkins pitched the first win, a 4-hit 9-0 whitewash of Bozeman, striking out eight. He also went 2-4 at plate. Three days later he fired a 5-hitter in a 4-1 triumph over Butte, with seven Ks and an unearned run.
Hopkins led the pitching staff in seven regular season categories, including wins (8-4), winning percentage (.667), ERA (3.24), complete games (7), innings (105.2), strikeouts (101) and lowest hits-per-9-innings (7.7).
At the plate, he ranked No. 3 on the club with a .306 batting average (minimum 90 at bats) and was tied for second with three triples. Second baseman Kyle Johnson captured the team batting crown with a .337 average.
At State, after beating Libby, Helena dropped a 6-1 decision to Great Falls, before exiting the tourney in a 14-9 slugfest loss to Billings, who then defeated GF for the title.
Hopkins joined teammates Jim Chambers (shortstop) and Dan Lieberg (third base) on the All-Tournament team.
1970
His senior year kicked off with a 6-hit, 10-strikeout complete-game 4-3 win over Anaconda. On a road trip to the west coast in early June, the Senators upset the defending national champion Portland Contractors 6-2. Hopkins twirled the 7-inning win, allowing four hits and whiffing 10.
During the month of July he showcased his rifle-arm in centerfield, gunning down at least three runners at the plate, against Anaconda, Great Falls and Bismarck, North Dakota.
One of the better all-around games of his career occurred in a 9-5 triumph over Missoula. On the bump, he struck out a lifetime-high of 16 batsmen, while at the plate he went 4-5, banging a two-bagger, scoring twice and posting a pair of RBIs.
Coach Dick Mufficks's Gang won 30 of their last 33 games – including a 12-game winning streak – while finishing at 38-14 for the regular season and a team record for wins.
Individually, Hopkins went 8-5 on the mound, with a 3.12 ERA, and posted team-highs of eight complete games and 120 strikeouts, which at the time ranked fourth on the program's season list.
Brad Luck led the staff with a 1.94 ERA, and a regular season team wins record at 12-2. First baseman Jim Fleming captured the team batting title, with a .373 average. Hopkins batted .260, while ranking third with eight doubles, and No. 4 with four triples.
At State, Paul pitched the opening round 9-1 win over Anaconda, spinning a complete game 5-hitter and fanning 10. He also went 2-4 at the plate and stole a base. The Senators then lost to Billings 6-5 and beat Missoula 22-0 to get to the chipper.
In the finals versus the Royals, Helena overcame a first-inning 7-1 deficit and rallied back to pull ahead 9-8 after six frames, but was shaded by the Magic City crew 11-10 in 10 innings and settled for runner-up.
The 1970 Rocky Mountain Regional Tournament took place in Helena. The host Senators opened the tourney with a 9-3 win over Pittsburgh, Kansas, for their first-ever regional victory. Hopkins laced a 2-run triple and scored on the ensuing over-throw for a 3-0 first inning lead.
Helena then exited play after losses to Albuquerque, 4-3, and Pueblo, Colorado, 6-1.
Softball
Hopkins played at the next for an Arizona college, before returning home and attending Carroll College.
His return to the local diamonds took place in the Men's slowpitch softball leagues, before switching to men's fastpitch. Rejoining former Senators' teammates Jim Chambers, Voiles, Fleming and Dennis Nebel, he helped Helena Sand & Gravel to a dazzling 72-9 record, and the 1975 State runner-up trophy.
Paul passed away in 2004 of cancer at 53 years of age, after a lifelong battle with bipolar disorder. In 2020, he was selected to the Senators Hall of Fame, along with Chris Keim and Tanner Swanby.
“I often thought Paul had major league talent, there wasn't anything he couldn't do,” Nilan said. “He was just, very special.”