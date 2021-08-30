Curt's Replays Montana's first Soap Box Derby took place in Helena in 1936

Eighty-five years ago, an event occurred in Helena that prompted Helena Daily Independent sports writer Al Gaskill to put out an interesting challenge to the community.

"Whatever you do or whoever you are, don't fail to see this event," proclaimed Gaskill. "It's absolutely free and one of the most soul inspiring sights it has ever been the privilege of this department to recommend to the people of this city."

It was the summer of 1936, and the nation was still in the throes of the Great Depression. A steak dinner cost 35 cents, and most folks couldn't afford it.

Entertainment was far different back then. Television wasn't prominent for another 20 years in the future, and things like computers were still the imagination of science fiction dreamers.

So just exactly what was this event – which attracted approximately one-fifth of the city's population – that Gaskill was so excited about Montana's inaugural Soap Box Derby.

The All-American Soap Box Derby was sponsored by 116 newspapers around the country, and originated in 1934.