Curt's Replays: Montana native Steve Reeves became Hollywood’s first strongman actor

Another of Welsh’s students was Ed Bowers, who also told his family about going to school with Reeves, although his wife was skeptical.

“Whenever Ed brought up that he knew Steve Reeves from the Deaconess, I always figured he just had him mixed up with another Steve Reeves,” his widow, the late Doris Bowers, recalled in 2011.

In October of 1935, the fabled earthquakes struck the Helena area. During the month, three big shakes and thousands of tremors took place, causing $4 million in damage, and killing four people.

The Deaconess was destroyed, which Reeves chronicles in his book. “As it hit in the morning, all of us were sleeping in our beds,” he wrote. “My dormitory was on the third floor of the brick building … and everyone went running outside.”

Reeves said after everyone was accounted for, except himself, two men went back inside looking for him. The building was dark, with its power knocked out, and most of the walls were partially collapsed.

“The outside wall of the room was gone and they found my bed — with me still sleeping in it — hanging out about a foot through the opening and covered with fallen bricks,” Reeves wrote.

Bodybuilding and ‘Hercules’