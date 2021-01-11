Curt's Replays: Manion set the tone for Bruins in '75-'76

Manion led all scorers with 29 markers, while teammates Jeff McDowell (who came off the bench) netted 12, and Crennen added 11. Barry Hanson, a 5-8 guard, and Dave Burt spearheaded the Bengals at 20 and 19 points.

In the rebound department, Capital's Whitney and Crennen pulled down 12 and 11 boards, while Steve Wilkins paced the red-and-white under the glass with 11.

In the rematch in HHS' gym, Capital got the intra-city sweep, taking a 3-point lead in the first quarter and holding on by that same margin for the 80-77 final score.

Both squads put four cagers in double figures. Manion and Whitney led the Bruins with 25 and 24 points, followed by Donovan at 13, and 11 counters by Crennen. Whitney and Crennen speared 16 boards apiece.

HHS was paced by Hanson's 23 markers, ahead of Dan Conners with 16, and Burt and Steve Oakes at 15 and 11 points.

There were 74 free throws in the rough and tumble contest, with Helena hitting 27 for 38, compared to 22 of 35 for the Bruins.

It was the winless Bengals 29th consecutive loss, dating back to the 1974-75 season.