Curt's Replays: History of AA softball

The first sanctioned high school girl’s fastpitch softball season was inaugurated 34 years ago. Originally, all local games were played at Batch Fields, and every statewide team automatically qualified for the State Tournaments.

This is the first of a four-part series, highlighting the crosstown rivalry between Helena High and Capital High, both team’s appearances in the State tourneys, and a mention of individual post season award recipients.

1986

Capital High was victorious in that initial contest at Batch Fields in 1986, by a score of 24-6 in five innings. Helena hurler Kym Tompkins delivered the first pitch, and winning pitcher Michelle Eble of the Lady Bruins scored the first run.

CHS’s 16-hit attack was spearheaded by Karen Langford and Kari Parsley, who both went 3-for-3, and Eble and Mary Ebert, each blasting 2-run homers. Parsley’s daughter, Kelsi Brekke, was a 3-time all-state shortstop for the Lady Bruins 20 years later. Missy Jaeb and Lisa Burton led HHS with two hits apiece.

“Considering it was the first game, I thought we would have the jitters,” Capital coach Bob Tipton told the IR afterwards. “I felt real good about the way Michelle pitched, the kids did a real nice job on defense and we ran the bases aggressively.”