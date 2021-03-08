Curt's Replays: Helena High's Rat Squad

In football, the home team’s fans are considered their “Twelfth Man.”

A half-century ago, Helena High basketball’s sixth man was sparked by a student body cheer group known as the “Rat Squad.” Armed with 2 by 4-inch wood blocks that they banged together (before being outlawed), several boot-legged cheers, and boisterous enthusiasm, the group “helped” the Bengals to three State title games in the early 1970s, highlighted by the 1971 State championship.

Although HHS just happened to possess an embarrassment of riches in talented athletic hoopsters back then, as well.

The 1969-70 season was the first school year that Helena Central High (formerly Helena Cathedral High) merged with Helena High, after closing its doors earlier that spring, and the joining of the crosstown rivals made for a powerful combination on the hardcourt…and in the stands.

The infamous “clackers” first appeared in Helena’s gym – later known as The Jungle – on January 9, 1970. After dropping their season lid-lifter, the Bengals were riding a 7-game winning streak heading into their tilt with undefeated Missoula Sentinel, at 7-0.