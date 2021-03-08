Curt's Replays: Helena High's Rat Squad

In football, the home team’s fans are considered their “Twelfth Man.”
A half-century ago, Helena High basketball’s sixth man was sparked by a student body cheer group known as the “Rat Squad.” Armed with 2 by 4-inch wood blocks that they banged together (before being outlawed), several boot-legged cheers, and boisterous enthusiasm, the group “helped” the Bengals to three State title games in the early 1970s, highlighted by the 1971 State championship.
Although HHS just happened to possess an embarrassment of riches in talented athletic hoopsters back then, as well.
The 1969-70 season was the first school year that Helena Central High (formerly Helena Cathedral High) merged with Helena High, after closing its doors earlier that spring, and the joining of the crosstown rivals made for a powerful combination on the hardcourt…and in the stands.
The infamous “clackers” first appeared in Helena’s gym – later known as The Jungle – on January 9, 1970. After dropping their season lid-lifter, the Bengals were riding a 7-game winning streak heading into their tilt with undefeated Missoula Sentinel, at 7-0.
“We were ranked third and Sentinel was second after the Christmas break,” related clacker co-founder Jeff Salisbury, a member of that senior class. “It was our first conference game, and we wanted to shake things up. Somehow I remembered the noise wood blocks make when you bang them together. We had to use new math to figure out how to cut the 2 by 4 boards into 6-inch lengths.”
Among the group’s senior leaders were guys like Gary Parry, Eric Johnson, Tom Naegele, Doug Olsen, Ken Ditto, Melvin Hargrove and Bob Winfield, to name a few. Co-conspirator Winfield recalled hitting up “all the lumber yards with a prototype,” asking for donations of 2 by 4s.
“They all gave me some wood, but the blocks were so popular we needed more,” he said. “So I visited a few construction sites and liberated a few pieces until we had enough.”
The guys painted the blocks white, with red “#1” lettering, to coincide with the school colors.
“Back then the teams were on the opposite sides of the gym, we sat in that lower northeast section, next to where the visiting team came out of their locker room,” Salisbury recounted. “Whenever the Bengals scored or made a good defensive play, we’d bang the clackers together at the same time and the noise was deafening.”
Among their repertoire were the nationally-used bleacher cheers, such as “Elevator, elevator, elevator shaft! You got the elevator, we got the shaft!” and “Nuts and bolts! Nuts and bolts! We got screwed!”
The Bengals proceeded to trounce the Spartans 93-63, and Salisbury recalled the especially pained look on the Garden City player’s faces every time the group chanted “We’re number one!” while waving their red-and-white wood blocks.
After their victory over Livingston, the IR noted, “The rambunctious cheering section of the Helena student body was pounding their blocks of wood, holding their signs, cheering every move made by Helena, moaning every move made by Livingston, and chanting ‘We’re number one!’”
The seniors were joined by underclassmen, and the size of the squad increased as the wins piled up. In fact, the cheerer’s title and logo were provided by a couple of juniors.
“The idea (for the name) Rat Squad came from my visits to St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota, where my older brother Dan graduated in 1971,” wrote Jim Foley, HHS class of ‘71, referring to the Johnnies legendary student body cheering section.
SJU’s “Rats” or “Rat Pak,” originated in 1957, and are still going strong to this day, 74 years later, although “not quite as wild, in my view,” said Foley, a Central High product.
The official logo was the brainchild of Terry Hawbaker.
“I remember sitting at Terry’s family’s kitchen table, while he drew up the Rat Squad emblem, which we then put on t-shirts and signs,” Jim Sampson said.
Also joining forces were the varsity Bengal cheerleaders.
“We had one cheer together, where we started down low on the floor, with quiet clapping of the clackers,” recalled 1969-70 senior cheerleader Janet (Glenn) Lieberg, “and gradually increased the volume as we rose up. It was beyond loud and very impressive. Then we ended with a loud ‘Go Bengals!’ and a round-off back hand-spring.”
The Bengals went on to place runner-up at the State Tournament, losing to No. 1 Flathead – and 6-foot-11 Brent Wilson’s state record 51 points – 80-63 in the finals.
Coach Dick Kinzer’s HHS cagers averaged an AA-high 77 points a game and finished at 21-5. They put five players in double figures, led by former Central Cougar and future Dallas Cowboy’s All-Pro, junior Pat Donovan (6-5), at 15.62 points per game. Next came seniors Jim Chambers with 14.5 ppg, Terry Voiles at 12.4, Dave Pillatzke with 12.1 and Kyle Johnson at 11.8.
Pillatzke (6-6) and Voiles (6-4) went on to stellar college careers for Carroll College and Minot State, respectively.
The next year, one of the gang’s new leaders was Ed Miller, who sat on the floor down in front and directed the cheers.
“I was on the gymnastics team and helped the cheerleaders with their throws and catches during games, so I was already on the floor and would just slide over in front of the Rat Squad between routines,” Miller explained. “We had about 40 to 50 guys, and sometimes more when we’d pass out clackers to kids in the upper deck.”
A few of the participant’s names mentioned were Tom Steckler, Alan “Fats” Gullickson, Bill Orsello, Gary Upshaw, Terry Stockdale, Dave “Sully” Sullivan, Randy Purdom, Ron Banks, Pat Maher, Dale Chamberlain, Dave Olson, George Brewer, Trent Synness, et al.
As the volume rose in the packed house, Foley and Miller described how the school administration reminded the “to use our common sense,” or the clackers would be gone.
“But every once in a while, I’d look over and see Mr. Loucks (principle) and vice Mr. Voiles (vice principle) laughing,” Miller said.
The players enjoyed their antics, as well.
“Our bench was directly across from the Rat Squad, and the noise and excitement they created made us the loudest gym in the state…you couldn’t hear yourself think,” said Andy Poole, who shared HHS’ on-court sixth-man duties with Ed Robinson. “A lot of times they were more entertaining than the games…they were competitive.”
On the floor, the Bengals (21-5) lost four starters from the year before, but attained the mountain-top with a new supporting cast around the great Pat Donovan, capturing the 1971 AA title with a 76-72 overtime victory against Billings West. “Bags” Robinson was the hero, coming off the bench to score a game-high 19 points and spearing a game-saving rebound to help force the O.T.
Helena’s 2-year combined mark was 42-10.
Donovan averaged 17.46 points and 17.40 rebounds, and was selected a High School All-American. He still holds the school’s season (365) and career (688) rebound records. Randy Rucker and Jim Charlton, both 6-6, averaged 15.69 and 11.81 points, respectively, followed by Mike Kinzer’s 10.96 ppg.
Rucker, a junior, ranks No. 2 on HHS’ season scoring list (585 points) and went on to be a 3-year starter at Montana State. Charlton played one season at the University of Montana
The clackers were finally banned the following season, deemed “possibly being used as weapons.” Although the general consensus was, they were just too darned loud.
However, the Bengal faithful found a comparable replacement for the 1971-72 season – the ever-popular cowbell. Still loud, but not quite so ear-splitting.
The Rat Pack stayed together for 2½ more seasons, first “helping” the red-and-white (13-14) bring home the 1974 State runner-up trophy. Led by All-American Brian Donovan, the No. 4 seed Bengals, under coach Terry Beaver, upset Flathead and Hellgate to reach the chipper, where they lost to West 71-63.
Donovan averaged 21.41 points, third best in school history, and went to play D-1 ball for the MSU Bobcats. Marvin Williams and Van Charlton, chipped in 328 and 298 points. Jay Lightbody added 160 counters. And yes, Brian and Van’s older brothers played for the State titlists.
The following year, Helena dipped to 1-21, literally terminating the Rat Squad.
Jack Womack – who imitated the stars of the 1971 champs as a grade-schooler and played for the winless Bengals (0-22) in 1975-76 – said attendance had dropped so low that at one point “they didn’t even have to roll out one side of the bleachers.”
But the Rat Squad, sealed in history thanks in part to their noisy clackers, will never be forgotten by those who witnessed its hay-day.
Janet (Duncan) Rosa, 1970-71 HHS cheerleader, said she “loved remembering” the Rat Squad.
“They were a great boost to our school spirit and game attendance,” Rosa wrote from her home in Spokane. “They got away with cheers that cheerleaders would not be allowed to lead, particularly in regards to the referees. One in particular was the ‘nuts and bolts, nuts and bolts, we got screwed.’
“Wearing their white t-shirts with red rats imprinted on them, the Rat Squad helped bring our Bengal Spirit to a level that could rival any school.”
