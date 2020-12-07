Curt's Replays: Helena Capital volleyball team joins Class AA dynasties

In 2002, the Senators squared off against the Billings Royals in the finals in the Cat Bird Seat, needing to win just one of two games in order to repeat. After dropping the first contest, they trounced the Royals in the chipper, 13-3 for the title. Tournament Offensive and Tourney MVP Seth O’Connell pitched the win and went 5 for 6 at the plate. Swanby (4-5), BJ Underkofler (3-5), Pat Lindeman (3-6), Quinn LeSage (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Dana Driggs (2-6) also had multi-hit games. Samuelson and John Brown had 2 RBIs each.

When coach Dave Thennis’ charges completed the three-peat, they became the first AA Legion ballclub to turn the trick since the Billings Royals (1969-71). Swanby pitched the complete game 9-0 shutout over Missoula for the crown. The big hits belonged to Dana Driggs, with a 2-run single; tourney batting champ “Rattler” Samuelson, with a single and a double and two RBIs; and Nick Harris with an RBI triple.

Capital girls soccer, 1996-2000

When coach Rick Thompson’s teams captured five consecutive state championships, the Lady Bruins went undefeated from mid-1996 through 2000, putting together a 68-game win streak while setting numerous state records. Highlighted by a No. 16 ranking in the nation.