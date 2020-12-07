Curt's Replays: Capital spikers join local AA dynasties

Hall of Fame MLB player Reggie Jackson, who was part of three straight World championships with the Oakland A’s from 1972-74, once said, “You have to win three in a row to be a dynasty.”
In the late 1980s, former Oakland Raiders’ coach turned NFL TV broadcaster John Madden was one of the first to coin the phrase “three-peat” in reference to that particular feat.
This week, Replays profiles our local Class AA high school (and one Legion baseball) teams with at least three consecutive titles, starting with Capital High volleyball’s addition to the fraternity of “local dynasties” and back-tracking to over 100 years ago.
Capital volleyball, 2018-20
The CHS spikers’ 3-peat made history on several levels, highlighted by back-to-back undefeated seasons over the last two titles for a new Class AA record of 71 consecutive victories.
The Lady Bruins went 28-2 for the 2018 crown, beating Bozeman 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 in the finals. In 2019, they swept Helena High 26-24, 25-13, 25-18 in the first-ever all-Helena chipper, capping an undefeated 26-0 season that never saw a fifth set. And then last month, Capital went 17-0, besting previously unbeaten CM Russell 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8, for their third successive championship.
Coach Rebecca Cleveland’s brown-and-gold spikers’ lost only two matches in three years. Their 71-match winning streak eclipsed the 2009 AA mark of 66 by Billings Senior, and ranks No. 4 in the all-class list.
During this stretch CHS was led, for the most part, by four Division I players – Sarah Ashley, Paige Bartsch, Dani Bartsch (basketball) and Audrey Hofer – who amassed a combined total of 12 volleyball all-state selections between them.
Lady Bruin teammates earning all-conference were Emily Kidder and Madi Davis.
Hofer was the Western AA’s MVP in 2018 and ‘20, while Paige garnered the honor in 2019. They each own a Montana Gatorade Player of the Year award, and if I were a betting man I’d wager it will again go to one or the other this year.
Helena girls basketball, 2017-19
Helena’s 2017 title, a 46-41 upset over Western AA champion Missoula Sentinel, was sparked by Kamden Hilborn’s 13 points and taking two charges; eight points each by Jamie Pickens and Kendra Kloker; and a clutch three-point play by Sam Holman.
The next year, the Lady Bengals again overcame division titlist Sentinel in the State chipper, 53-49. Hilborn poured in a game-high 22 points, while Pickens canned eight points and speared nine rebounds. Payton Aasved and Vanessa “Vee” Walsh chipped in with six counters apiece.
Coach Eric “Big E” Peterson’s hoopsters burst into “dynasty” status with an exclamation point, trouncing Billings West in the 2019 State finals, 55-37. Pickens, a three-time all-stater, tossed in 18 points and collected 17 boards. Payton Aasved netted 12 points, followed by twin sister Paige Aasved with eight points, and six markers each from Emily Feller and Riley Thennis.
HHS posted a 63-8 record from 2017-19.
Capital football, 2006-08
Capital became only the second AA team since 1946 to three-peat, joining CM Russell, in 1984-86.
Coach Pat Murphy’s Bruins titles consisted of a 31-17 win over Billings West in 2006, in 2007 a 30-27 win over Billings Senior, and a 35-14 triumph over West in 2008. Their triplicate was bookended by runners-up trophies in 2005 and 2009.
The Bruins’ Class AA MVPs were composed of Colton Sherley (DE) defensive, in 2006; in 2007, Jared Hunt (QB) offensive, and Brian Bignell (DL), defensive; and Matt Miller (WR) offensive and Brad Daly (DE) defensive, in 2008.
Bruins selected first team all-state twice from 2006-08, included Miller, Daly and Michael King.
Rounding out the rest of CHS’ first team all-staters during the trifecta were Danny Sebastian, Nick Petrusha, Matt Williams, Sean Thornton, Clay Bignell, Grant Boynton, Abe Smith, Shaun Sampson, Casey Lamping, Joe Andriolo, Dalton Peaslee, Nick Retz, Weston Hellbush and Jake Losett.
Capital went 10-2, 12-1, 13-0, respectively, during those three championship seasons, for a combined mark of 35-3. From mid-2007 to late 2009, the Bruins won 33 consecutive games for a new Class AA record, and their five straight appearances in the Double-A chippers was also a record.
Capital girls soccer, 2003-05
After a two-year absence, Lady Bruins (11-2-2) soccer returned to the mountain top, claiming the 2003 championship with a 1-0 victory over Great Falls High in the chipper.
In 2004, Capital (12-1-2) retained its crown, beating Bozeman in the chipper 5-2. And then CHS (10-3-2) went back to back to back, nipping Bozeman 1-0 in the chipper. It was coach Rick Thompson’s eighth AA championship in 10 years.
Lady Bruins earning all-state selections during the stretch were Jacque Hunthausen (a three-time all-stater), Bobbi Allard (twice), Katie Moon (twice), Leslie Boynton, Anna Frankino, and Shannon Furlong.
Helena Senators baseball, 2001-03
Helena opened its’ run with a 7-4 triumph over the Great Falls Stallions in the 2001 State finals, for the program’s first title since 1968. Tanner Swanby pitched the win, and Chris Losett (3-4, 2B), Louis Corpas (2-4, HR), Jake Samuelson (2-3) and Tyler Emmert (2-4) posted multi-hit games.
In 2002, the Senators squared off against the Billings Royals in the finals in the Cat Bird Seat, needing to win just one of two games in order to repeat. After dropping the first contest, they trounced the Royals in the chipper, 13-3 for the title. Tournament Offensive and Tourney MVP Seth O’Connell pitched the win and went 5 for 6 at the plate. Swanby (4-5), BJ Underkofler (3-5), Pat Lindeman (3-6), Quinn LeSage (2-3, 2 RBIs) and Dana Driggs (2-6) also had multi-hit games. Samuelson and John Brown had 2 RBIs each.
When coach Dave Thennis’ charges completed the three-peat, they became the first AA Legion ballclub to turn the trick since the Billings Royals (1969-71). Swanby pitched the complete game 9-0 shutout over Missoula for the crown. The big hits belonged to Dana Driggs, with a 2-run single; tourney batting champ “Rattler” Samuelson, with a single and a double and two RBIs; and Nick Harris with an RBI triple.
Capital girls soccer, 1996-2000
When coach Rick Thompson’s teams captured five consecutive state championships, the Lady Bruins went undefeated from mid-1996 through 2000, putting together a 68-game win streak while setting numerous state records. Highlighted by a No. 16 ranking in the nation.
After placing runner-up in 1994, CHS’s title victories consisted of 2-1 over Bozeman in 1996; 5-0 over Flathead in 1997; in 1998, 2-0 over Flathead; in 1999, 5-0 over Helena High; and 5-0 again over Helena in 2000.
Capital finished with a five-year overall mark of 73-1-2, while outscoring the opposition 383-21, with an incredible 50 shutouts. In 1996 the brown-and-gold scored 119 goals, and in 1998 the defense allowed just 2 scores against them.
Defender Wendy Stuker garnered three all-state selections for the Bruins during the streak, from 1997-99. Teammate Heather Olson garnered two all-state citations, in 1994-95, but was denied selection her senior year, despite setting a state record of 37 goals in a season in 1996. Laura Morin (1998-99) and Jana Literski (1999-2000) were two-time all-staters, as well.
The rest of CHS’ all-state selections during its’ five straight titles were Anna McMahon, Liz Roberts, Casey Berry, Maire Brennan, Erika Hutchison, Kathryn Hutchison, Rachel Hicks, and Kelsey Dalton.
Helena boys basketball, 1953-55
Legendary coach Lloyd Skor guided Helena’s boys to their second trifecta, starting off with the “Towering Tigers” of 1953. So named because Ray Howard, at 6-foot-6, and Russ Sheriff, at 6-5, were equivalent to guys nowadays that would measure about two to three inches taller. Both went on to star for the Montana Grizzlies.
Helena (26-2) beat Glasgow 73-44 for the Class A title, followed by the 1954 “Sheriff and his Gang’s” (25-3) win over Sidney, 56-51, the next year. The triplicate was completed the next year, when the underdog Bengals (17-8) overcame the Spartans 59-52 for the crown.
Among the Bengals all-staters during this era were Vince Kelleher, Don Smidt, George Redhair, Bill Gilbert, Jerry Haslip, Jim Kelly and Ken Bailey. Dick House, 1955’s sixth man, went on to become an all-American at Carroll College.
Helena boys basketball, 1914-16
The Helena Bengals, after changing their name from the “Tigers”, became the state’s first hoops dynasty, beginning with their 17-16 shading of Missoula in the 1914 finals. No, it was not football, the low score being attributed to jump balls after every basket, and a clock that never stopped.
The next year, coach Edwin “The Colonel” Thomas’s cagers successfully retained their crown, besting Missoula 21-12. And then — seven decades before the phrase was coined — Helena three-peated with a 17-15 victory over Big Timber.
Several of the top Bengals of that era were David Rowan, who started all three title games for the Capital City crew; Jack Flannery, dubbed “one of Helena's greatest all-around athletes” by longtime sports editor Al Gaskill; and future UM Grizzly roundballers Ritchie Newman and Frank Johnson.
