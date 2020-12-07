Curt's Replays: Capital spikers join local AA dynasties

Hall of Fame MLB player Reggie Jackson, who was part of three straight World championships with the Oakland A’s from 1972-74, once said, “You have to win three in a row to be a dynasty.”

In the late 1980s, former Oakland Raiders’ coach turned NFL TV broadcaster John Madden was one of the first to coin the phrase “three-peat” in reference to that particular feat.

This week, Replays profiles our local Class AA high school (and one Legion baseball) teams with at least three consecutive titles, starting with Capital High volleyball’s addition to the fraternity of “local dynasties” and back-tracking to over 100 years ago.

Capital volleyball, 2018-20

The CHS spikers’ 3-peat made history on several levels, highlighted by back-to-back undefeated seasons over the last two titles for a new Class AA record of 71 consecutive victories.

The Lady Bruins went 28-2 for the 2018 crown, beating Bozeman 23-25, 25-19, 25-22, 27-25 in the finals. In 2019, they swept Helena High 26-24, 25-13, 25-18 in the first-ever all-Helena chipper, capping an undefeated 26-0 season that never saw a fifth set. And then last month, Capital went 17-0, besting previously unbeaten CM Russell 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8, for their third successive championship.