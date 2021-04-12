Curt's Replays: Capital softball champs

With the latest prep softball season now underway, Replays glances back at the only two State fastpitch championships (to date) in local history; both achieved by Capital High, in 2004 and 2009.
2004
After placing runner-up in the Western Conference with a 9-3 record, coach Mike Miller’s Capital softballers brought a 15-5 overall mark into the Class AA Tournament in Bozeman. At State, the Lady Bruins ran the table for their first State softball title. CHS reached the finals with wins over Bozeman 9-2, Skyview 4-3 (halting the Lady Falcons’ 15-game win streak), West 1-0, and 3-2 over Flathead in 10 innings in the semi-finals.
Erin Williams pitched the win in the tourney lid-lifter, while senior ace Shayla Schmitz hurled the next three victories. Spearheading much of the offense were Williams, Jess Miller, Christina Smetana, Erica McAlmond, Shayla Schmitz, Vanessa Shaw and Liz Rocco.
In the semi’s, Shayla out-pitched Bravettes’ star Chelsea Lorenz, who carried a spotless undefeated record into the game. Lorenz averaged 16 strikeouts per game and had walked just two batters all year, with an ERA below 0.50.
The underdog Bru-crew trailed 2-1 in the top of the seventh, until Jess Miller scored after an error on Rocco’s ground ball. Then in the 10th, Shayla raced home from third base on a passed ball for the win. Shayla twirled a 5-hitter, while Lorenz – who later pitched collegiately for McNeese State – gave up seven hits and three bases on balls.
In the title game, CHS beat Flathead (without Lorenz due to the 14-inning rule) 3-1. Frosh Lindsay Cline – filling in for an injured Smetana – knocked a 2-run single in the fifth for the margin of victory. Shannon George and Shanna Schmitz combined for the first run, while Shayla twirled a 5-hitter and did not walk a batter.
“All year long I complained about the 1-run games,” said coach Mike Miller, whose Lady Bruins finished at 20-5, “(but) in the end, it was our experience in those situations that really paid off for us.”
CHS’ first team all-staters were composed of senior first baseman Erica McAlmond (.390) and soph catcher Shanna Schmitz (.400). Second team all-conference selections included Shayla, and outfielders Liz Rocco and Christina Smetana. Schmitz set brown-and-gold records for season wins (12-3), and career wins (31-17) and ERA (1.05).
Those making honorable mention were Jess Miller, Erin Williams and Vanessa Shaw.
2009
Capital entered the State Tournament in Helena as Western Conference champions, with a record of 15-4, 11-1.
In the tourney at Batch Fields, CHS, which placed runner-up in 2005 and 2007, proceeded to reach the finals for the fourth time in six years. In the opening round 1-0 win over West, pitcher Jordan Petersen fired a pristine three-hitter, whiffing 10, and Megan Graff powdered a second-inning, solo home run.
After the Lady Bruins beat Skyview 4-2, they were bumped into the consolation bracket by Missoula Hellgate, after one of the more bizarre plays this reporter has ever seen.
Capital held a 2-0 lead with two outs and none on in the bottom of the seventh. Then the Lady Knights tied things after a loose ball ricocheted away from a play at third base, and struck the newspaper’s photographer in the media circle. The MH runner was awarded home, and the Garden City group went on to win it 3-2 in the ninth to reach the Cat-Bird seat.
Helped by the stabilizing composure of coach Miller, Capital bounced back with a 7-2 triumph over Skyview. The offense of Jacie Vonada (2 homers and 3 RBIs), Kelsi Brekke and Kalli Jo Heller, combined with Petersen’s 4-hitter, vaulted CHS into the finals for the rematch with Hellgate. The Lady Bruins (20-5) were hungry for revenge, which they attained, 2-1 and 3-1, for their second State crown and the program’s third 20-win season.
Petersen and Katie Boland pitched the final two victories, as both out-dueled Missoula ace DJ Johnston with identical 5-hitters. Among the big bats for the Brown-and-Gold were Vonada, Graff, Heller and Liz Baker (2-run double in the finale). Over the last three games, Capital’s staunch defense turned in numerous sparkling plays and committed just two errors.
“It was a bummer after last night to lose the way we did, but we came back,” Brekke said. “We wanted to prove that we could beat them ourselves and not let some rule or regulation be the reason we didn’t win State.”
First team 2009 all-staters included seniors Kelsi Brekke at shortstop, catcher Kalli Jo Heller, and Jacie Vonada in the outfield.
Brekke copped the Lady Bruins’ batting crown at .460, winding up with lifetime marks of .402 average, and .615 slugging percentage. Heller led the squad in five offensive categories, including 16 extra base hits, while Vonada batted .333 and was tops with 11 steals.
Second team all-conference selections included Jordan Petersen (P), Megan Graff (OF) and Devin McNellis (Utility). Petersen established a new program record for season wins at 13-1, and ranks No. 2 with a 0.73 ERA.
Teammates Katie Boland, Liz Baker and Miranda Pace made 2009 honorable mention.
