Curt's Replays: Capital softball champs

After the Lady Bruins beat Skyview 4-2, they were bumped into the consolation bracket by Missoula Hellgate, after one of the more bizarre plays this reporter has ever seen.

Capital held a 2-0 lead with two outs and none on in the bottom of the seventh. Then the Lady Knights tied things after a loose ball ricocheted away from a play at third base, and struck the newspaper’s photographer in the media circle. The MH runner was awarded home, and the Garden City group went on to win it 3-2 in the ninth to reach the Cat-Bird seat.

Helped by the stabilizing composure of coach Miller, Capital bounced back with a 7-2 triumph over Skyview. The offense of Jacie Vonada (2 homers and 3 RBIs), Kelsi Brekke and Kalli Jo Heller, combined with Petersen’s 4-hitter, vaulted CHS into the finals for the rematch with Hellgate. The Lady Bruins (20-5) were hungry for revenge, which they attained, 2-1 and 3-1, for their second State crown and the program’s third 20-win season.

Petersen and Katie Boland pitched the final two victories, as both out-dueled Missoula ace DJ Johnston with identical 5-hitters. Among the big bats for the Brown-and-Gold were Vonada, Graff, Heller and Liz Baker (2-run double in the finale). Over the last three games, Capital’s staunch defense turned in numerous sparkling plays and committed just two errors.