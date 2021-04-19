CURT'S REPLAYS: 25 YEARS AGO

For this edition of Replays, we hop aboard Mr. Peabody’s Way-Back machine and set the dial for 25 years ago. During our visit, we’ll take a glance at several local Class AA sporting events in the month of April, 1996.
Track & Field
After two postponements due to inclement weather, the local AA track season 25-years ago kicked off with a dual meet between Helena High and Bozeman. The HHS girls opened with a 93-52 victory, while the Bengal boys dropped their match against the Hawks, 102-52.
Sophomore Shannon Agee and Nicole Zeller sparked the Lady Bengals with a pair of wins each. Agee, the defending State champion in the pole vault, took the event soaring 11-feet-3, along with the triple jump at 32-11½, while placing runner-up in the 300 hurdles. Zeller captured the 200 dash and 400 run, timed in 27.9 seconds and 1:02.9, respectively, and took second in the vault.
Agee went on to become a 4-time State pole vault titlist, and still holds the all-class record of 13-0.
Also collecting triumphs for HHS coach Linda Paull were Laura Hubbard in the long jump (14-11), discus thrower Nicole Hamilton (110-11), Lacee Stewart in the shot put (32-6), high jumper Darbee Sasek (5-2) and Sarah Hurd in the 3200 (12:50).
On the boys side, Scott Schoer paced the Bengals with a pair of wins, sweeping the 1600 and 3200, in 4:45.6 and 10:44.7. Other winners for coach Bill Gilbert’s thinclads consisted of Josh Wigen in the 400, at 53.6; long jumper Justin Myles, with a mark of 18-7; and Adam Strainer in the triple jump, floating 42-2.
Five days later, the powerful CHS girls trounced the Lady Hawks 118-27, spearheaded by Laura Bennett’s Hat Trick, in the 100 dash with a time of 12.9, the 200 in 26.7 and long jumping 17-3½. The brown-and-gold’s four double winners included Betsy Krings, in the 100 hurdles (15.1 seconds) and 400 run (62.1); younger sister Suzanne Krings, in the pole vault (10-0) and triple jump (32-3¼); thrower Nikki Dixon, in the disc and jav, with identical marks of 127-2; and Chris Ricker, in the 800 (2:28.2) and 1600 (5:36.0).
Rounding out the Lady Bruin victors were shot putter Dannai Clayborn at 37-3¼, Carrie Damschen in the 300 hurdles with a 47.7, high jumper Kerri Anderson at 4-10, and both relays. In addition to winning 16 of 17 events, Capital swept the 100 dash, 100 and 300 hurdles, long jump and shot put.
Coach Shirley Chesterfield’s tracksters went on to win the first of their two successive State championships later that spring.
The Bruin boys dropped a close meet to Bozeman, 78-67. Capital was led by double winners Travis Ahner, Jon Alke and Mike Agostinelli. Ahner captured the long jump with a leap of 19-5½ and the triple jump at 40-2¾, Alke won 800 run with a clocking of 2:02.2 and the 1600 in 4:38.1, and Agostinelli swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, at 14.8 and 40.1 seconds, respectively. Ahner placed third in the high jump as well.
Also winning for coach Tom Pedersen’s Bru-Crew – which later placed third at the 1996 State Meet – were javelin thrower Adam Young with a toss of 133-4, Mike Wardinsky in the pole vault at 12-0, and freshman Kurt Wolf in the 3200 with a 10:34.5.
Softball
At a doubleheader in Kalispell, Capital swept Flathead 13-3 and Class A Libby 10-5. Pitchers Kellee Hawe and Jinny Chapman pitched complete-game, 6- and 5-hitters, respectively.
After losing to the Bravettes 12-1 in their first meeting, coach Mike Miller’s softballers bounced back in the rematch with a 10-run rule win in five innings. CHS’ big innings were a 6-run fifth in the lid-lifter, and an 8-run second frame in the nightcap.
The Bruins banged out 29 hits on the day, led by Theresa Racicot (5-for-7) and Ami Anders with five hits apiece, and four base knocks each by Missy Eckhart (4-7), Colleen Rivers (4-7) and Wendy Gomendi.
Helena split their games that weekend, beating Libby 9-4 and then being shaded by Flathead 4-3. Angie Levandowski relieved ace Tamara Rodgers (who took a line drive off her knee in the second inning) in the curtain raiser, and gave up just two runs and two hits over 5.2 stanzas for the win.
Coach Al Hartman’s HHS charges rapped 10 hits versus the Lady Loggers, paced by Bridgit Lieberg and Megan Sandiland, who both went 2-for-4, and Brooke Jones, with a double.
Rodgers came back and worked the second game for a tough 1-run, complete-game loss. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, as well.
Tennis
Capital, under coach Bobb Lawrence, traveled to Missoula for a double header, where the Lady Bruins swept Sentinel and Big Sky, 6-1 and 5-2.
CHS got a pair of wins from singles players Amber Lawrence and Gwen Peterman, and all three doubles teams of Danielle Reagor/Leslie Phillips, Anna Howeth/Mary Miller and Rachael Buckley/Jamie Maffitt.
On the boys side, the Bruins took a 5-2 decision over the Eagles, before being shutout by the Spartans 7-0. CHS winners included singles netters Mike Dalton, Dave Morin and Travis Williams, and Matt Miller/Marcus Kelly and Brandon Culp/Russ Roman.
In HHS’ double header with Bozeman and Butte, coach Dave Fine’s gals’ whitewash 7-0 triumph over the Lady Bulldogs was the red-and-white’s lone win on the day. The Lady Bengals lost to Bozeman 5-2, while the boys were defeated by the Hawks 6-1 and Butte 5-2.
Allyson Hamill won twice in the No. 4 singles, and Holly Hamill prevailed once in No. 2 singles and once with partner Robyn Kiesling in doubles. Also winning for the Lady Bengals were Nicolle Riebe/Becky Summerer and Kara Zeiler/Andrea Kiesling in doubles, and singles netters Nellie Crowley, Erica Paulsen and Erica Buswell.
Nathan Warner, in singles, was the only HHS boy with two victories. Teammate Casey McNellis also claimed a win.
