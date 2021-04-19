CURT'S REPLAYS: 25 YEARS AGO

Five days later, the powerful CHS girls trounced the Lady Hawks 118-27, spearheaded by Laura Bennett’s Hat Trick, in the 100 dash with a time of 12.9, the 200 in 26.7 and long jumping 17-3½. The brown-and-gold’s four double winners included Betsy Krings, in the 100 hurdles (15.1 seconds) and 400 run (62.1); younger sister Suzanne Krings, in the pole vault (10-0) and triple jump (32-3¼); thrower Nikki Dixon, in the disc and jav, with identical marks of 127-2; and Chris Ricker, in the 800 (2:28.2) and 1600 (5:36.0).

Rounding out the Lady Bruin victors were shot putter Dannai Clayborn at 37-3¼, Carrie Damschen in the 300 hurdles with a 47.7, high jumper Kerri Anderson at 4-10, and both relays. In addition to winning 16 of 17 events, Capital swept the 100 dash, 100 and 300 hurdles, long jump and shot put.

Coach Shirley Chesterfield’s tracksters went on to win the first of their two successive State championships later that spring.

The Bruin boys dropped a close meet to Bozeman, 78-67. Capital was led by double winners Travis Ahner, Jon Alke and Mike Agostinelli. Ahner captured the long jump with a leap of 19-5½ and the triple jump at 40-2¾, Alke won 800 run with a clocking of 2:02.2 and the 1600 in 4:38.1, and Agostinelli swept the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, at 14.8 and 40.1 seconds, respectively. Ahner placed third in the high jump as well.