Curt’s Replays: History of Skor-DeKam Invitational Track Meet Part IV, 1989-1999

This 6-part Replays series is a brief history of the Skor-DeKam Invitational Track & Field Meet, which originated as the Jaycee Relays 75 years ago. Our fourth segment recaps the meets from 1989-1999.

1989-1994

For the fourth time in the history of the Jaycees-Skor-DeKam, the 1989 meet was snowed out. But the local teams did compete in major meets respectively. At the Great Falls Optimist Invite, Helena High placed fifth, behind the performances of Jeannie Berthiaume, Tiffany Freeman and Julie Brown. The eighth-place CHS Lady Bruins were led by Kristy Wetterling and Angie Brohman.

On the boys’ side, HHS and Capital placed 3-4 at the Swede Dahlberg meet. Pacing the Bengals scoring were Mike Bailly, Darin Zinnecker, Pat Lovely and Chris McCabe; while Bill Cockhill, Lance Hoovestal and Tom Heckathorn sparked CHS.

The 1990 meet was again snowed-out, however this time they were able to complete four events before being called off.

The Bengals led the Skor side with 46½ points, behind the victories of Joe Roberts in the 3,200 in 9:53.7, Cleve Malmstrom in the long jump at 21-feet-6, and the 400 relay. Capital was led by Steve Clay’s runner-up finish in the 3200.