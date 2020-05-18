Curt’s Replays: History of Skor-DeKam Invitational Track Meet Part II, 1961-75

Great Falls captured Jaycee’s unofficial AA title with 61 points – Helena took third – and Bozeman’s 35 points won the Class A. The meet marked the final appearance of the dangerous shuttle hurdle relay.

Big Stu Kellner was the only local varsity winner, claiming the high jump at 5-9. Helena’s runners-up were Jim Haggerty (high jump), and the 440 relay.

A record 15 teams and 500 tracksters took part in the 1966 meet, including Helena Central High for the first time, in the Class A division. It was also the first year the Jaycees included the triple jump and the 2-mile run, while the AA relay events were divided into the East and West divisions.

Lanny Fred, Skor’s son-in-law, took over the reigns as Bengal coach that spring.

HSHS placed second in 440 east relay (Bob Olsen, Stein, Randy Smith, Jerry Foley), and the 880 east relay (Olsen, Dennis Ellingson, Stein, Foley). Their highest individual was high jumper John Fred’s fourth-place. Bill Burr, the Bengals’ top sprinter, missed the meet after a horse fell on him during the Vigilante Parade.

The HCHS Cougars’ only points came from coach Pat Connors’ runner-up 2-mile relay quartet, of Larry Boice, Tom McCarthy, Bill Roberts and Dave Roberts.

1967-72