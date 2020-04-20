Curt’s Replays: History of local AA softball Part III, 2002-2008

The Lady Bruins’ grabbed their brooms for the sweep, 5-2, sparked by Jess Miller’s 2-RBI single, and Shayla’s 6-hitter in the circle and three base raps at the plate. Shannon George (CHS) and Johnson (HHS) both had two hits. Alese Larson sustained the defeat.

At State in Bozeman, the conference runners-up Lady Bruins ran the table for their first State softball title. They reached the finals with wins over Bozeman 9-2, Skyview 4-3, West 1-0, and 3-2 over Flathead (and ace Chelsey Lorenz) in 10 innings in the semi-finals.

Shayla Schmitz pitched three of the victories, while Erin Williams notched the other win. Spearheading most the offense were Williams, Miller, Christina Smetana, McAlmond, Shayla and Liz Rocco.

In the title game, CHS beat Flathead (without Lorenz due to the 14-inning rule) 3-1. Frosh Lindsay Cline – filling in for an injured Smetana – knocked a 2-run single in the fifth for the margin of victory. Shannon George and Shanna Schmitz combined for the first run, while Shayla twirled a 5-hitter and did not walk a batter.

“All year long I complained about the 1-run games,” said coach Mike Miller, whose Lady Bruins finished at 20-5, “(but) in the end, it was our experience in those situations that really paid off for us.”