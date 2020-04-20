Curt’s Replays: History of local AA softball Part III, 2002-2008

In this third segment of our 5-part series on the history of local AA softball, Replays glances back at the years 2002-08. We’ll be highlighting the crosstown rivalry, Capital High and Helena’s appearances in the State Tournaments, and individual post season honors.
2002
Helena shaded CHS 3-2 in the season’s initial crosstown at Batch Fields, spearheaded by Amy Brooks’ 3-hit pitching, and the offense of Amy McCardle and Brittany Rieker. Capital hurler Shayla Schmitz gave up six hits, while Katie Reighard singled and scored.
Lady Bruin Jamie Tobol evened the series during a 3-2 victory, with a 2-out, walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Schmitz pitched the win, and rapped two hits, while Brooks took the loss in relief. HHS starter Molly Casey scattered four hits in five frames, giving up two unearned runs. She also ripped a 2-run single.
In the opening round at the State Tournament in Billings, CHS’ Schmitz fired a 2-hitter and struck out 15 batsmen, in a 2-0 shutout over No. 2 seed West. Erica Neff’s base knock plated both Erica McAlmond and Lindsay Riley for No. 5 Capital’s deciding margin.
Then came a 3-0 loss to Butte, an 11-3 trouncing over Bozeman, and a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Flathead (10 inn.). Against the Bravettes, Schmitz matched future Gatorade Player of the Year Chelsey Lorenz pitch-for-pitch. Pacing the Lady Bruins’ (7-17) offense in the tourney’s four games were McAlmond and Riley, batting .429 and .417.
No. 4 Helena led No. 3 Great Falls 1-0 heading into the seventh, but couldn’t hold on for a 2-1 loss. The red-and-white then overcame Sentinel 2-1 (12 inn.), on Rieker’s game-winning double. Brooks collected three base raps and pitched the win. HHS (8-13) was then eliminated by West.
Ashley Miller, who led Helena with a .411 average, was selected 2002 first team all-state. Lady Bruin third baseman Lindsay Riley earned second team status.
All-conference second teamers were Brooks (first base) and Tobol (shortstop), while CHS’ Schmitz, and Molly Casey and Rieker of HHS were tabbed honorable mention.
2003
Capital’s Erica McAlmond (2-hitter) bested Alese Larson (5-hitter), 1-0 in the first intra-city, backed by the clutch play of Erin Williams, who stroked a single to drive home Riley with the winner, and made fine a running catch in centerfield to save a score.
“We hit the ball well, but right at them, (and) Capital made some nice plays defensively,” said HHS’ first-year coach John Hawe afterward.
Shayla Schmitz came within one out of a perfect game in the rematch, while the Lady Bruins prevailed 4-0 for the sweep. Schmitz fanned seven batsmen, and lost her perfecto when Rieker lined a 2-out single back up the middle in the bottom of the seventh. McAlmond and Schmitz had multi-hit games.
At State in Kalispell, No. 3 CHS opened with back-to-back shutouts over Bozeman (5-0) and Great Falls (1-0). Hurlers McAlmond and Schmitz gave up a combined 5 hits in the two games. Against the Lady Bison, frosh catcher Shanna Schmitz scored on Jess Miller’s ground ball error.
The Schmitz sister’s father, Bob Schmitz, had been a standout running back for HHS football back in the day.
In the semi-finals, the Lady Bruins (14-8) were edged 1-0, by Flathead’s Lorenz. Shayla gave up just four hits and Miller broke up the no-no. They were then ousted by Big Sky 4-1
Helena went 1-2 at State, losing to Great Falls 4-3 in the first round. The red-and-white then beat Bozeman 5-2, lifted by multi-hit games from Angela Deadmond, Drew Mihelish and Rieker, and Larson’s 6-hitter. HHS (4-17) then exited the action after a 4-1 loss to Russell.
Shayla Schmitz established a Capital record 0.57 ERA, and was selected first team all-state. Second team 2003 all-staters were seniors Brittany Rieker, catcher, and third baseman Lindsay Riley (.330).
Honorable mention all-conference selectees included CHS’ Jess Miller (.368), Christina Smetana and Shanna Schmitz (.362); and Alese Larson and Jenny Nelson of HHS.
2004
CHS squandered a 4-run lead in the seventh inning, before out-slugging Helena during a 12-7 extra-inning win in Game 1. The Bru-crew was vaulted by a 2-run double by Shanna Schmitz, who went 3-5. Veronica Johnson sparked HHS’ with a 3-run jack. Others with multi-hit games were Capital’s winning pitcher Shayla Schmitz, McAlmond, Williams and Vanessa Shaw; and Mandee Carroll, Mihelish, Amanda Heller and MacKenzie Clark of the Lady Bengals.
The Lady Bruins’ grabbed their brooms for the sweep, 5-2, sparked by Jess Miller’s 2-RBI single, and Shayla’s 6-hitter in the circle and three base raps at the plate. Shannon George (CHS) and Johnson (HHS) both had two hits. Alese Larson sustained the defeat.
At State in Bozeman, the conference runners-up Lady Bruins ran the table for their first State softball title. They reached the finals with wins over Bozeman 9-2, Skyview 4-3, West 1-0, and 3-2 over Flathead (and ace Chelsey Lorenz) in 10 innings in the semi-finals.
Shayla Schmitz pitched three of the victories, while Erin Williams notched the other win. Spearheading most the offense were Williams, Miller, Christina Smetana, McAlmond, Shayla and Liz Rocco.
In the title game, CHS beat Flathead (without Lorenz due to the 14-inning rule) 3-1. Frosh Lindsay Cline – filling in for an injured Smetana – knocked a 2-run single in the fifth for the margin of victory. Shannon George and Shanna Schmitz combined for the first run, while Shayla twirled a 5-hitter and did not walk a batter.
“All year long I complained about the 1-run games,” said coach Mike Miller, whose Lady Bruins finished at 20-5, “(but) in the end, it was our experience in those situations that really paid off for us.”
Helena opened with a 4-3 loss to West, after an errant throw in bottom of the seventh. Mihelish and Carroll combined four hits. The Lady Bengals (8-14) then exited after a 1-0 setback to Senior, despite the fine 5-hitter by Amanda Heller.
The local first team all-staters were composed of Capital senior first baseman Erica McAlmond (.390) and soph catcher Shanna Schmitz (.400); and Helena senior outfielder Drew Mihelish. Mihelish (.421).
Second team all-conference selections included Shayla, Rocco and Smetana of CHS; and Lady Bengals Mandee Carroll, Natasha Kearney and Heller. Schmitz set brown-and-gold records for season wins (12-3), and career wins (31-17) and ERA (1.05).
Those making honorable mention were CHS’ Miller, Williams and Vanessa Shaw, and Larson and Andie Rice of HHS.
2005
Amanda Heller spearheaded the first Xtown in non-conference action, pitching a 6-hitter and whiffing 14 during the 4-1 triumph, while producing a double, triple and two RBIs. Sarah Holnbeck took the loss.
Capital got even 5-1 in the Western AA tilt, when Smetana jacked a homer, Mansfield (3B) and Cline both had a pair of base raps, and Lindsey Trenary spun a 3-hitter. Heller was hung with the loss.
Cline helped the Lady Bruins claim the rubber match, 2-1, when her 2-run double provided the deciding run. Holnbeck registered the win, Trenary got the save and Heller sustained the loss. Those with multi-hit games were CHS’ Shanna Schmitz, Cline and Trenary; and HHS’ Drew Mihelish, Carroll and Kearney.
The 2005 State Tournament at Batch Fields marked the first year of the new playoff system, consisting of the top-four seeds from both conferences. Capital qualified for State as the West’s runner-up.
The Lady Bruins reached the Cat-Bird seat for the second straight year, with triumphs over Senior 3-2, Eastern champion CM Russell 7-2, and then West in the semi’s 8-6. Hurlers Trenary (twice) and Holnbeck registered the wins. The offense was provided, in part, by Shanna Schmitz, Smetana, Vanessa Shaw, Shannon George, Cline and Shayla Parsley.
The Lady Bruins (16-10) then settled for State runners-up, dropping two contests to Western champion Big Sky, 2-0 and 11-4.
First team all-state selections went to Capital juniors Shanna Schmitz, catcher, and pitcher Lindsey Trenary (8-4), and senior outfielder Drew Mihelish (.400) of Helena. Schmitz blasted 5 taters during the State tourney, and finished with school season records of 9 home runs, a .461 batting average and .800 slugging percentage.
Those earning second team all-state, were Cline (first base), Shaw (second base), Smetana (shortstop) and Dani Mansfield (utility player), of CHS; and Lady Bengals Heller (pitcher) and Andie Rice (third base).
Honorable mention choices were Capital’s Shannon Furlong, and Veronica Johnson and Mandee Carroll of Helena.
2006
Capital senior Amanda Heller fired a 9-inning 3-hitter, and her freshman sister Kalli Heller cracked a walk-off double with the game’s only run. The 1-0 success took place at Northwest Park’s crosstown debut. Teammate Shannon Furlong produced a pair of base raps in the pitcher’s duel versus HHS soph Josie Grotbo, who allowed six hits, an unearned run, and struck out 13 batsmen.
In the rematch at Helena’s new Mihelish Field, Trenary fanned 12 and spun her third successive 1-hit shutout, while Furlong’s 3-run double sparked the 8-0 triumph. Lady Bengal Stephanie DeMars’ single broke up the no-hitter in the fifth. Cara Chaet took the loss.
The two schools met four times that year, with Capital sweeping all four after besting their counterparts in a best-of-three Western AA playoff, 7-3, 21-0 (5 inn.), at NW Park.
The Bru-crew pounded out 34 combined hits, led by freshman Kelsi Brekke (6-11, 4 RBIs), Shannon Furlong (5-8, 4 RBIs), Christina Smetana (4-8, 3 RBIs) and Morgan Donnell (3-3, 3 RBIs). Heller and Trenary pitched the wins.
At the State tourney in Missoula, No. 3 Capital bested Skyview 4-1, sparked by Brekke’s solo homer, Shanna Schmitz’s clutch RBI, and Trenary’s, 5-hit, 12-K pitching. CHS (15-9) then dropped a pair of 1-run losses, 1-0 to Big Sky (13 inn.), and 3-2 to West.
Against the eventual State champion Lady Eagles, Trenary twirled 9.2 frames of no-hit ball, and wound up permitting 6 hits, with 21 strikeouts. Heller was tabbed with the hard-luck BW loss.
Selected to the 2006 first team all-state were shortstop Christina Smetana, and pitcher Lindsey Trenary. Smetana finished with a .346 lifetime average, and ranked No. 2 on the school’s career lists in five categories. Trenary achieved a career ERA of 1.50.
Second team all-staters included Lady Bruins Schmitz (C), Halie Hash (OF), Furlong (OF), Cline (1B) and Heller (Utility); and HHS’ Natasha Kearney (1B), Kristen DeLude (2B) and Josie Grotbo (Utility). Schmitz accomplished CHS career records of a .410 average, 11 home runs and a .607 slugging percentage.
Honorable mention status went to Brekke of Capital, and Lady Bengal MacKenzie Clark.
2007
Capital outlasted the host Lady Bengals in a cold rain, 6-3, powered in part by Morgan Donnell, Kalli Heller and Jacie Vonada. Winning pitcher Ashley Ames threw a 5-hitter, while HHS’ Grotbo gave up seven hits and just two earned runs, with eight Ks. Teammate Sarah Sesselman had two RBIs.
The rematch was déjà vu all over again, 6-3 for CHS, behind Cline’s 3-run tater, additional offensive support from Furlong, Donnell and Brekke. In the circle, Ames again bested Grotbo. Sarah Jackson and Karissa Fenstermacher collected two hits each for HHS.
Helena (13-9) lost its’ playoff to Big Sky, 2-1. Capital garnered the program’s first-ever Conference championship, but dropped its’ opening game at the State Tournament in Kalispell to CM Russell, 13-3.
The brown-and-gold then reeled off four consecutive victories – beating Skyview 10-2, Flathead 5-4, Senior 9-2 and Butte 6-4 (eight inn.) – to reach the finals for the third time in four years. Providing most of the offense were Vonada, cousins Jordyn Gillespie and Kelsi Brekke, Donnell, Cline and Heller. Pitching two wins apiece were Cline and Ames.
Then in the chipper against CMR, Capital (21-6) finally ran out of gas, losing to 15-8 for the runner-up trophy.
Three local seniors were selected to the all-state team, consisting of Capital first baseman Lindsay Cline, and Helena’s MacKenzie Clark and Stephanie DeMars, at shortstop and the outfield. Cline established a program record .476 batting average.
Making the all-conference second team for CHS were Furlong (3B), Donnell (UP), Ames (P), Gillespie (OF), and Brekke (SS), who hit .439. Junior hurler Grotbo was the Lady Bengal selection. Those making honorable mention were Heller, Hash and Vonada.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
