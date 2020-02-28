Crow Agency man accused of kidnapping girlfriend

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office alleges a 30-year-old Crow Agency man kidnapped his girlfriend of two years, strangling and tying her up.

Sheriff's deputies met with the victim at her relative's house Monday morning. She told deputies her boyfriend, Everett Ashley Roubideaux, had slapped her "hard on both sides of her face, causing redness and swelling." The victim also asserted that Roubideaux overpowered her while trying to flee, took her cellphone, placed duct tape over her mouth and bound her hands with an extension cord.

The victim attempted to escape multiple times, only to be stopped by Roubideaux, who allegedly "threatened to drown her in the bathtub if she resisted." She managed to get away after Roubideaux fell asleep.

The deputy was informed Roubideaux had a no-contact order in place with the victim.

Roubideaux was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with felony counts of kidnapping and strangulation of a partner as well as misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device and violation of a no-contact order.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.