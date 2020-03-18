County health official praises 2 new Gallatin Co. COVID-19 cases for quick self-isolation

"We just wanted to acknowledge the diligence both of these individuals practiced that prevented the spread and exposure to other people," Spinelli said. She added health care workers who came into contact with the men had proper personal protective equipment.

Even with people following isolation or quarantine recommendations, Spinelli said Wednesday "These probably won't be the last cases in Gallatin or Montana and just to expect more in the future."

Daily life in the state looks much different than it did a week ago, with public K-12 schools closed for at least the next two weeks, bars and gyms closed and restaurants offering take-out or delivery only in many cities and towns around the state and people dramatically altering their day-to-day routines to adhere to social distancing recommendations and suggested limits on gatherings of more than 10 people.