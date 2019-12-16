Country music star Sara Evans will perform at the Helena Civic Center on Feb. 26.
Evans’ resume includes five No. 1 singles including “Born to Fly” which earned her a Country Music Association award. She has also won the Academy of Country Music’s Top Female Vocalist Award.
Evans’ tour features her eighth studio album, “Words,” which is described as demonstrating that “she’s still willing to leap into the unknown, taking greater control of her career and calling the shots in a way that’s unusual in country music – particularly unusual for a woman in the genre.”
“Words” is the first project on Evans’ own label, Born To Fly Records, which is named after her signature song that celebrated risk and adventure.
“Much is familiar about ‘Words,’” the civic center said in a news release. “Evans’ voice is warm and strong, the songs are authentic and memorable, and the actual words themselves resonate with the realities of everyday life.”
Evans co-wrote three of the album’s 14 songs, instinctively picking material along the way that matches her world view. Thirteen additional females racked up writing credits on the project, including Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Pistol Annies’ Ashley Monroe, The Isaacs’ Sonya Isaacs, Hillary Lindsey (“Blue Ain’t Your Color”), Caitlyn Smith (“Wasting All These Tears”), Heather Morgan (“Beat Of The Music”) and Liz Hengber (“For My Broken Heart”).
"Songs are a combination of words and melodies, and it’s the words that matter most to me,” Evans said in the news release. “When we go into these pitch meetings, people always ask, ‘What are you looking for? Are you OK with doing something that’s a little more pop?’ I always tell them, ‘Just play me great lyrics.’ That’s what I’m looking for.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at helenaciviccenter.com, and the price ranges from $42.50 to $80 apiece.
