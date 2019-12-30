Montana's most expensive governor's race pitted incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock against Republican tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte in 2016.
Spending by the candidates and outside groups ended up topping $16 million, and $9 million of that was spent on more than 65,000 TV ads.
Though Gianforte put $5.8 million of his own money into his campaign, Bullock ended up with about 19,000 more votes when the totals came in to claim reelection.
