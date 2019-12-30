Montana Gubernatorial Debate photos, part 1 (copy)

Gubernatorial candidates Greg Gianforte, left, and Steve Bullock shake hands after a Montana gubernatorial debate in 2016. 

Montana's most expensive governor's race pitted incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock against Republican tech entrepreneur Greg Gianforte in 2016.

Spending by the candidates and outside groups ended up topping $16 million, and $9 million of that was spent on more than 65,000 TV ads.

Though Gianforte put $5.8 million of his own money into his campaign, Bullock ended up with about 19,000 more votes when the totals came in to claim reelection.

