If you see something incorrect in the Independent Record's news coverage, please call 447-4074. Written requests for corrections may be sent to Corrections, P.O. Box 4249, Helena, MT 59604 or editor@helenair.com.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As the lake trout population has been reduced by nearly three decades of netting, Yellowstone Lake's native cutthroat trout have slowly reboun…
Worsech was appointed in 2021, coming out of retirement to lead the agency after Gov. Greg Gianforte took office.
Day three of the trial in the death of Mike Crites started Monday with a focus on the evidence of zip ties and back garbage bags found with Cr…
Authorities released the name of a man who was found dead after a standoff with law enforcement. A coroner confirmed the man died from a self-…
A motorist died Wednesday when their vehicle rolled, caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames near Lincoln, authorities said.