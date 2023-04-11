A story that ran in Sunday's Independent Record titled "Disease cases up 671% from 2021" incorrectly spelled Laurel Riek's name and provided the incorrect timeline for the report. The report tracked data on communicable diseases over the past five years.
Correction
