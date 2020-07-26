Corinne Moore, Westaff of Helena

With human resources, it’s all about having the right people with the right abilities in the right place at the right time. For Corinne Moore, branch manager at Westaff of Helena, her mission each day is to try to connect the dots between all of those workplace elements.
Moore’s first encounter with Westaff was similar to many people’s. After receiving her master’s degree in communication from San Diego State she moved back to Helena and approached Westaff about finding employment. Upon mentioning her particular interest in human resources, she was told about an opening at Westaff. One interview later, Moore joined the Westaff team in 2014.
As branch manager and HR consultant, Moore is responsible for a variety of tasks. She provides HR to employers statewide, writes employee handbooks, conducts investigations, coaches business owners, conducts training sessions, and oversees the temp agency.
“She impacts our community by finding hundreds of people employment and forever jobs every year through temporary staffing and executive recruiting,” said Michelle Edmunds, Westaff president and Moore’s supervisor.
Ultimately, what Moore cares most about though is improving places of employment and how people feel about their jobs.
“We spend so much of our life at work so we shouldn’t have to dread Mondays or feel stressed and burnt out,” said Moore. “We (Westaff) love working to turn around company culture and make workplaces better.”
Moore shared that she feels the workplace culture is starting to shift and that employers are now willing to fight for their employees and make them want to stay in jobs and ensure they are happy to come to work each day.
“People don’t realize how unhappy they are in the workplace until a problem has been solved,” said Moore. “It’s rewarding to see those problems get resolved.”
“I’m thankful to be part of a generation that wants to get past the task part of work and get down to the people,” said Moore.
In her constant pursuit to improve work environments, Moore is also committed to improving herself. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Helena and completed the NEXT Level Leadership Bootcamp through Dawson Community College. With the support and encouragement of her fellow Westaff co-workers, she also studied for and passed an intensive exam to receive her Professional Human Resources certificate from the Human Resources Certification Institute.
“Westaff has given me a lot of opportunities to prove myself and feel my own worth,” said Moore.
“Human resources is a never-ending field of opportunities,” said Moore.
