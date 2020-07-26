Corinne Moore, Westaff of Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With human resources, it’s all about having the right people with the right abilities in the right place at the right time. For Corinne Moore, branch manager at Westaff of Helena, her mission each day is to try to connect the dots between all of those workplace elements.

Moore’s first encounter with Westaff was similar to many people’s. After receiving her master’s degree in communication from San Diego State she moved back to Helena and approached Westaff about finding employment. Upon mentioning her particular interest in human resources, she was told about an opening at Westaff. One interview later, Moore joined the Westaff team in 2014.

As branch manager and HR consultant, Moore is responsible for a variety of tasks. She provides HR to employers statewide, writes employee handbooks, conducts investigations, coaches business owners, conducts training sessions, and oversees the temp agency.

“She impacts our community by finding hundreds of people employment and forever jobs every year through temporary staffing and executive recruiting,” said Michelle Edmunds, Westaff president and Moore’s supervisor.

Ultimately, what Moore cares most about though is improving places of employment and how people feel about their jobs.