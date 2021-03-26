Convicted rapist charged with failure to register

A convicted rapist in Helena is charged with felony failure to register as a violent or sexual offender.

On Jan. 12, probation and parole officer Lloyd Dopp reported that Jason Neftali Garcia, 51, had not reported to the probation and parole office since Nov. 30, 2020. Dopp advised that he had received information that Garcia was staying at a hotel in town.

On Jan. 25, Dopp verified he had still not heard from Garcia. Garcia last registered in person on Dec. 8 as a transient offender, which requires him to update his registry in person every 30 days.

A Helena Police Department officer contacted Garcia's last known employer, who advised that Garcia had not been to work since December. The officer contacted the hotel and learned that Garcia had been living there but checked out three week prior.

He was later arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on March 18.

Garcia is required to register due to a 2005 conviction of sexual intercourse without consent in Cascade County.

